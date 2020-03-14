App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2020 05:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic: Colleges under SPPU in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad to remain closed

Administrative work of the varsity and colleges will continue. So far ten confirmed cases of coronavirus have been detected in Pune.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Colleges and other educational institutes in Pune and neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad area which are affiliated to Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will remain closed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the varsity said on March 14.

Examinations, though, will take place as per the schedule.

A notification by SPPU said all academic departments of the varsity, affiliated colleges and educational institutes in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will remain closed from March 14 till further orders.

Praful Pawar, registrar, SPPU, appealed to students in the notification that they should not to roam around "unnecessarily" during this period in Pune and Pimpri- Chinchwad. "If someone is found roaming in city areas unnecessarily, action can be taken against such students," the notification warned.

"If students roam around unnecessarily, the very purpose of the exercise (of closing colleges) will be defeated so college authorities have been asked to give strong instructions to students," Pawar said.

Administrative work of the varsity and colleges will continue. So far ten confirmed cases of coronavirus have been detected in Pune.

Pawar also said that examinations will take place as per the schedule, and the candidates should come to their exam centres at the stipulated time.

Deemed universities, autonomous institutes and Agriculture College in the city too have been directed to remain closed till further notice. The order to this effect was issued by the joint commissioner (higher education).

First Published on Mar 14, 2020 04:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #pune

