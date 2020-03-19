Coronavirus Pandemic: China 'ready to help India' prevent COVID-19 spread

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on March 19 said they are ready to share the experience they have gathered on preventing an epidemic, to help India contain the spread of novel coronavirus. Beijing added that it can help the Centre, both with the diagnosis and control of COVID-19 in India.

Stating that they "admire and appreciate" the support they got from India in their fight against the outbreak, the Chinese ministry assured New Delhi that they can guarantee the “health and safety” of Indians.

Beijing's overture came on a day when China reported zero cases of domestic transmission for the first time since the outbreak. A Hindustan Times report noted that Beijing has emphasised how a change of tact made this positive outcome possible.

"China is ready to continue to share its experience in epidemic prevention and control and diagnosis and treatment with the Indian side and will provide further support and assistance within its capacity according to the needs of the Indian side," the country's foreign ministry told HT.

It added how both nations face similar challenges vis-à-vis public health and population, which is why inputs from China could prove valuable for India in its fight against coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in India is already in touch with Indian health authorities to keep them updated with information on the progress China is making with regard to controlling the pandemic.

In the statement, the Chinese foreign ministry also thanked the Government of India for providing medical supplies to China. Notably, late last month, the Indian Air Force had carried 15 tonnes of medical supplies provided by the Centre to China. It contained basic necessities such as gloves, masks, and emergency medical equipment.