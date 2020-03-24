Coronavirus pandemic | Centre postpones key surveys to avert contraction risk

The Centre has decided to put several economic surveys on hold till March 31 in a bid to curb the spread of novel coronavirus in India and ensure the safety of the surveyors and respondents.

Various key surveys including those to map unemployment and tourism in the country and indicator surveys have been postponed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, reported The Economic Times.

Some surveys such as the Seventh Economic Census being carried out by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mo-SPI) since July 29, 2019, have not been put on hold, but data collection is reportedly slower now.

The economic census that is carried out to study the country’s massive unorganised sector has nearly one million engaged in fieldwork at the moment.

A government official has said: “There is no directive as of now to stop the economic census in areas where there is no outbreak of the pandemic or any suspected cases because, in rural areas, the panchayats hire local youth.”

Other surveys have, however, been stalled for the time being, given these necessitate door-to-door visits, which can prove harmful for enumerators and respondents alike. A government official privy to the development has confirmed the same and said they are on hold till March 31 at least, keeping the health advisory of the government in mind.

Another government official informed that the decision comes as multiple states have been urging the Centre to consider postponing the April 1 launch of Census 2021 and the National Population Register (NPR).

Economist Sunil Kumar Sinha who works for India Ratings and Research observed that though “credible and updated data is crucial for policymaking”, the situation at hand is “extraordinary” and risky. At this point, it is important to save and secure human lives first, the official added.

As the number of COVID-19 patients in India continues to rise, touching 500 on March 24, the governments – both Center and state – are trying in every way possible to ensure people stay indoors and observe social distancing strictly to curb the spread of the deadly disease. The novel coronavirus has already killed 10 people in India.