Coronavirus pandemic | Centre planning to build pathology labs at all Jan Aushadhi outlets

Taking a learning from the coronavirus outbreak that has brought almost the entire world to its knees, the Indian government decided to make the country pandemic-ready with a robust healthcare infrastructure in place.

To take this vision forward, the Centre may go ahead with its old plan of building pathology laboratories at every Jan Aushadhi outlet – where affordable generic medicines are available.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on May 17 that the government has plans to increase expenditure on health care infrastructure. One of the ways they are looking to upgrade it was by introducing affordable district and block-level pathology labs.

According to a Business Standard report, a senior government official has confirmed that the Centre is indeed looking at coming up with pathology labs that would be attached to all Jan Aushadhi centres.

The official added: “There was a plan to set up thousands of pathology labs under the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana or Jan Aushadhi centres. This is being looked at again. Also, these new labs may come up through the public-private partnership (PPP) model.”

Private pathology lab owners, who have themselves suffered immensely due to the lockdown, welcomed the PPP idea but claimed it comes with pros and cons.

While block-level diagnostic centres seemed like a good business opportunity to most private players, they appeared wary of the fact that government involvement delays payments. Moreover, since tenders are floated, the contract goes to the lowest bidder, making it a disadvantageous proposition for many, said a Mumbai-based diagnostic chain owner.

