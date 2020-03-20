App
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2020 02:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Bollywood reacts to PM Modi’s Janata Curfew on March 22

Several Bollywood celebrities reacted positively to the slew of measures PM Modi announced to contain further spread of the novel coronavirus in the country

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In his recent address about the coronavirus pandemic on March 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the 1.3 billion citizens of India to abide by the ‘Janata Curfew’ to be imposed on March 22. The ‘Janata Curfew’ is supposed to be observed from 7 am to 9 pm on the day.

He requested people to self-quarantine and avoid non-essential travel of any kind on all other days to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

He later took to his official Twitter handle to elucidate on this and messages, mostly of appreciation, have been pouring in since. Several Bollywood celebrities also reacted positively to the slew of measures he announced to contain further spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. Let us take a look at what the bigwigs of B-town had to say.










 

First Published on Mar 20, 2020 02:12 pm

tags #Coronavirus pandemic #Inspection and Quarantine #Janata Curfew #Prime Minister Narendra Modi

