Coronavirus pandemic | Bollywood reacts to PM Modi’s Janata Curfew on March 22

In his recent address about the coronavirus pandemic on March 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the 1.3 billion citizens of India to abide by the ‘Janata Curfew’ to be imposed on March 22. The ‘Janata Curfew’ is supposed to be observed from 7 am to 9 pm on the day.

He requested people to self-quarantine and avoid non-essential travel of any kind on all other days to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.



T 3475 - I support #JanataCurfew .. 22 March .. 7 am to 9 pm .. I applaud all fellow countrymen who work tirelessly to keep the essential services operational in such extenuating circumstances ..

BE ONE, BE SAFE, BE IN PRECAUTION !

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 19, 2020



Its not nonsense . Its a master stroke to unite all Indians to feel we are in this together . https://t.co/6yvI12fid2

— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 19, 2020



An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji...this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 19, 2020



@narendramodi What an inspirational address to the nation by our Hon PM Modi ji Pranam to his great vision, his selfless devotion to the nation & his plans for overcoming the dreaded Corona virus. Let us all unite as a nation & face this massive threat as one. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/JDr4Ar0I0V

— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 19, 2020



Fellow Indians, Namaskar. A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe @PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew

— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 19, 2020



Well DONE SIR ... well Done ⁦@narendramodi⁩ hats off. They TOTALLY deserve our gratitude and respect. pic.twitter.com/TLFefQh1IB

— Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) March 19, 2020



A very important announcement made by respected @narendramodi ji with self isolation we must practice self discipline. #jantacurfew Be Positive and responsible Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/VeQyZaGcBh

— SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) March 19, 2020



Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji announces 'janta curfew' on 22 March, from 7am to 9pm. He also appeals to all to work from home as much as possible & adopt social distancing. Senior citizens above 60 to stay at home for next 2 weeks. Let’s do this as one nation. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/GHp81lbYaS

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 19, 2020



Thank You @narendramodi ji for such a reassuring speech. Let's all pledge to adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March, express appreciation for 5 mins at 5 pm for all those who are working day & night for our safety. Stay home to stay safe & take all the necessary precautions!

— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 19, 2020

He later took to his official Twitter handle to elucidate on this and messages, mostly of appreciation, have been pouring in since. Several Bollywood celebrities also reacted positively to the slew of measures he announced to contain further spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. Let us take a look at what the bigwigs of B-town had to say.