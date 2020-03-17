Coronavirus pandemic: Board meets on mergers, acquisitions can now be held via video conference

In a welcome move, the Corporate Affairs Ministry has decided to allow companies to hold board meetings on important decisions such as mergers and takeovers via video conference for the coming three months. The decision was taken in light of the rapid spread of novel coronavirus in the country that has killed 7,000 people globally, including three Indians.

A senior government official said the decision was taken after several industry bodies and big corporates had informed that their board members would not be able to travel due to bans imposed for COVID-19. The relaxation will help all businesses comply with the rules of board meetings as per the Companies Act without hindering their daily functioning.

The official announcement will likely be made in the next couple of days, reported the Indian Express. As soon as it is in effect, all companies will be allowed to conduct video conference meetings to discuss a range of important matters such as financial statements, mergers and restructuring, etc.

Although companies are allowed to hold video conference board meetings even now, they were not allowed to do so for the issues mentioned above, which required the physical presence of the company directors.

A government official said: “Mergers, demergers, and any restructuring are major issues for which a physical meeting is a must. But, given the situation, a lot of people are reluctant to travel and the end of the financial year is fast approaching. So, we feel it is necessary to give relaxation in this regard.”

The official further said that there were enough safeguards in place to make sure such crucial board meets were documented properly, adding that storing the recordings of such video conference meetings would be mandatory during this phase.

Corporates have welcomed the move, stating it would be hugely beneficial to companies that have foreign directors. Ankit Singhi of law firm Corporate Professionals said the move was much needed as it would allow businesses with foreign directors to continue making crucial decisions.