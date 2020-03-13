Coronavirus pandemic: BMC hunting down Mumbaikars with travel history

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has set up specialised teams in each of its wards to hunt down those who recently travelled abroad to find out if they are displaying symptoms of COVID-19 infection.

On March 12 alone, the teams went to nearly 500 households in Mumbai in their bid to ensure the deadly infection does not spread further in the busy city.

BMC health officer Padmaja Keskar has said each team consists of four to five members, who are tracking down all 24 wards of Mumbai to find if any domicile needs to be quarantined. Those with a recent history of foreign travel are being called up or personally visited to ensure they do not run any danger or have the potential to transmit coronavirus.

The airport authority is providing information such as phone number and address of those who visited foreign nations recently to civic body officials, reported the Mumbai Mirror.

Anybody exhibiting any symptom of COVID-19 infection is reportedly being referred to Kasturba Hospital immediately while those who are not are being advised to self-quarantine for 14 days. Those in the proximity of the persons showing symptoms of flu such as cough and cold are also being referred to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

A medical officer who is a part of the special BMC teams said: “We are screening all those who have travelled abroad in both countries affected and non-affected by the Novel Coronavirus.”

Among the many Mumbaikars with recent travel history, who were contacted by civic body officials, was celebrity photographer Atul Kasbekar. He returned from Australia earlier this week.

Notably, three confirmed cases of coronavirus are lodged at the Kasturba Hospital at the moment and 24 others have been quarantined.