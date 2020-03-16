Coronavirus pandemic | Bihar govt to bear treatment expenses of COVID-19 patients: CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on March 16 announced that the state government will bear all expenses of the treatment of any patient who tests positive for coronavirus in the state. Making a statement to the effect on the floor of the Assembly, Kumar said the treatment cost will be provided from the chief minister's relief fund.

He also said that in the event of any death caused by the disease in the state, the next of kin of each deceased will get Rs 4 lakh as compensation.

The chief minister also spoke about the measures being taken to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the state, where nobody has so far tested positive for the virus.

These included closure of educational institutions, cinemas and public parks till March 31.

He said Group C and Group D personnel of all government departments have been asked to report for duty on alternate days in order to prevent crowding on office premises.

Speaking on the last day of the Budget session, which was scheduled to end on March 31 but was cut short in view of the pandemic, Kumar said "intensive screening" of people was being carried out at transit points.

"Those with symptoms are being quarantined at government expenses for the stipulated period of time. Medical infrastructure is also being strengthened to facilitate early detection and hospitals are being equipped with additional ventilators and isolation wards," he added.