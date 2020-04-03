Coronavirus pandemic | 70% of COVID-19 patients in Kerala have Dubai links

Most of the novel coronavirus patients detected in Kerala have some link to Dubai, a state health department official has said.

According to a Live Mint report, almost 70 percent of the active COVID-19 cases at the moment in Kerala have links to Naif – a large commercial market in Dubai.

Kerala, which is one of the worst-hit states in the country, has two disease hotspots now – one in Kasargod and the other in Kannur. In both the north Kerala districts, most persons who tested positive for the deadly virus have either returned from Dubai or are primary contacts of Dubai returnees, the official informed.

Together, the two districts have already reported more than 150 coronavirus cases, while another 18,000 have been kept under observation.

Notably, it is common among the people of Kerala, especially those hailing from the northern reaches of the state, to move to Gulf countries for work. Naif is among one of their most preferred destinations, given the plethora of well-paying jobs it offers in its sprawling jewellery and textile market.

As a result, Naif’s population density is very high and labour managers allegedly cramp too many people into one room. This could have aided the disease spread more rapidly, given it is highly contagious. Scores of people returned from Naif to India early March, before the temporary travel ban was imposed.

According to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, that’s how the disease spread so rapidly in the state; “these people travelled across the region spreading the infection.”

A special action plan has been announced by the state and a COVID-19 centre has also been started at the Kasargod Medical College Hospital. That apart, the Central University of Kerala located in Kasaragod district has got Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) nod to test COVID-19 samples.