you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 08:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 60,000 Maharashtra felonies to undergo health check-up

"New prisoners will be isolated for sometime before allowing them to mix with other prisoners." - Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Amid the growing number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on March 19 announced carrying out health check-up of some 60,000 prisoners in the state.

Maharashtra currently leads in the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases among the affected states with nearly 50 infections, including one death.

Speaking to reporters, Deshmukh said, There are some 60,000 prisoners in Maharashtra and we are going to carry out health check-up of all of them.

"New prisoners will be isolated for sometime before allowing them to mix with other prisoners."

He said the cyber crime cell is tracking fake messages regarding the coronavirus treatment and taking necessary action against those spreading them.

Some fake and misleading messages have been circulating on social media regarding the viral disease. The cyber cell is tracking them and taking necessary action against those responsible, Deshmukh said.

I have also instructed the police to initiate action against those who violate norms related to quarantine period. Action will be initiated against them under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897," warned the home minister."

As of now, some public places such as liquor shops, bars, restaurants, hotels, clubs and gymnasiums have been asked to close down for the time being to avoid crowding and contain spread of the virus, he said.

Police officials have been instructed to focus on stocking of hand sanitizers as well, Deshmukh added.

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 08:05 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra

