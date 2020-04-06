Coronavirus pandemic | 40 Kerala nurses working at Mumbai's Wockhardt hospital test positive for COVID-19

More than 40 nurses from Kerala who were working at a private hospital in Mumbai have tested positive for novel coronavirus. So far, a total of 53 medicos working at this hospital, including doctors, have tested positive.

The nurses, who were working at the Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai, have now been shifted to an isolation ward. According to a report by The News Minute, they were initially forced to attend to COVID-19 patients without enough protective gear and protection.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

One of the nurses is in a critical condition right now and has reportedly been shifted to a private hospital in Bandra.

A member of the United Nurses Association in Mumbai has informed that most of the nurses working in this hospital are Keralites. The representative added: “When the first few COVID-19 cases were treated in the hospital, some nurses attended to them without any protective gear. Later, they mingled with other staff and used the hospital van to return to hostels.”

The UNA member also said the situation could have been better had they been quarantined after treating the patients or given basic protective gear.

The swab samples of the 40-odd nurses were taken for testing a few days ago after they started showing symptoms of the deadly disease that has killed more than 65,000 people across the globe in a few months.

Over the past three days, the hospital authorities informed the nurses verbally about them contracting the disease; they are yet to receive the test reports.

The nursing association member has informed that the infected medicos are now being treated at the same hospital. However, no one is allowed to visit them now as the premises have been sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to contain further spread. Wockhardt has stopped admitting new patients also.