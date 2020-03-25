App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | 21-day lockdown too long: Prashant Kishor

The tweet that talks about the administration's "shaky preparedness" comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lockdown announcement

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

It is a bit “too long”. That is what political strategist Prashant Kishor thinks of the 21-day lockdown called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak across the country.

Predicting “tough days ahead”, he tweeted on March 25: "Decision to lockdown India maybe right but 21 days might a bit too long. But then this is the price one pays for being behind the curve. With the shaky preparedness to deal with the CovidCrisis and very little to safeguard the poor, we could be staring at some tough days ahead (sic)."

The tweet that talks about the administration's "shaky preparedness" comes a day after PM Modi’s announcement and has received nearly 6,000 likes already. To contain the spread of the deadly and highly-contagious novel coronavirus in the country, India has imposed a 21-day lockdown as the prime minister has urged the citizens to observe strict “social distancing.”

Coronavirus India Lockdown LIVE

India has already reported more than 500 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19; 10 people have died of the disease.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 06:03 pm

tags #coronavirus lockdown #Coronavirus pandemic #Prashant Kishor

