Coronavirus pandemic | Here's how different levels of response could affect the spread

As the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, continues to spread, it has infected more than 240,000 people around the world, taking the death toll to over 10,000. Many countries initiated lockdown as an emergency protocol to safeguard people and others have asked citizens to observe social distancing to abate contagion. How bad the pandemic can get depends on the nature and time of interventions. Here are visualisations of five scenarios depending on the type of intervention and their effect on its spread. (Image: Reuters)