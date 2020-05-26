App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 08:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: Why Delhi's private hospitals feel reserving beds for COVID-19 patients is a bad idea

A senior official working for a private hospital pointed out that though separate entries and wings are earmarked for COVID-19 patients, the AC ducts remain common, posing an infection threat.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image








Delhi government’s decision to reserve 20% beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients has raised concerns about health risks posed to other patients lodged in the hospital and the consequent rise in the number of novel coronavirus cases.









The national capital had dedicated COVID-19 facilities to avoid chances of coronavirus patients infecting other patients. But after seeing the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases following the relaxation of lockdown norms, the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) government told private hospitals with a capacity of more than 50 beds to reserve 20 percent of their beds for coronavirus patients.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

However, private hospitals seem to be unhappy with the decision. According to a report in  The Economic Times, a senior official working for a private medical facility said, “It does not make sense to have COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients in the same hospital. Hospitals may have separate entries and separate wings for COVID-19 patients but there is a high risk of infections as we have common AC ducts. How do you separate the radiology department, billing area, or parking spaces?”

Close

The Delhi government on May 25 had announced that nearly 2,000 new beds have been earmarked for coronavirus patients in 117 private hospitals. There are 2,500 beds available in government hospitals in the capital city to treat COVID-19 patients.

related news

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had asked all private hospitals to reserve 80 percent of their beds for coronavirus patients. In several districts of other states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, government authorities have taken over private hospitals to deal with the ever-increasing COVID-19 tally. However, these hospitals were converted entirely into dedicated COVID facilities.

Private hospitals also feel it is a better idea for the government to take complete control of private hospitals and turn them into dedicated COVID-19 facilities. An official associated with another private hospital in Delhi reminded that cohorting patients always pose a risk and has spelt trouble in countries like Italy and Spain, where a massive spike in numbers was attributed to cohorting patients.

To follow our full coverage on coronavirus, click here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 08:53 pm

tags #Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) #coronavirus #Delhi #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Passenger onboard Chennai-Coimbatore flight tests positive

Coronavirus pandemic | Passenger onboard Chennai-Coimbatore flight tests positive

Coronavirus pandemic | Over 1,000 migrants from Dharavi transported to railway stations

Coronavirus pandemic | Over 1,000 migrants from Dharavi transported to railway stations

India staring at worst recession since independence: Crisil

India staring at worst recession since independence: Crisil

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.