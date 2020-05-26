Coronavirus outbreak: Why Delhi's private hospitals feel reserving beds for COVID-19 patients is a bad idea















Delhi government’s decision to reserve 20% beds in private hospitals for COVID-19 patients has raised concerns about health risks posed to other patients lodged in the hospital and the consequent rise in the number of novel coronavirus cases.















The national capital had dedicated COVID-19 facilities to avoid chances of coronavirus patients infecting other patients. But after seeing the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases following the relaxation of lockdown norms, the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) government told private hospitals with a capacity of more than 50 beds to reserve 20 percent of their beds for coronavirus patients.

However, private hospitals seem to be unhappy with the decision. According to a report in The Economic Times, a senior official working for a private medical facility said, “It does not make sense to have COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients in the same hospital. Hospitals may have separate entries and separate wings for COVID-19 patients but there is a high risk of infections as we have common AC ducts. How do you separate the radiology department, billing area, or parking spaces?”

The Delhi government on May 25 had announced that nearly 2,000 new beds have been earmarked for coronavirus patients in 117 private hospitals. There are 2,500 beds available in government hospitals in the capital city to treat COVID-19 patients.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had asked all private hospitals to reserve 80 percent of their beds for coronavirus patients. In several districts of other states such as Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, government authorities have taken over private hospitals to deal with the ever-increasing COVID-19 tally. However, these hospitals were converted entirely into dedicated COVID facilities.

Private hospitals also feel it is a better idea for the government to take complete control of private hospitals and turn them into dedicated COVID-19 facilities. An official associated with another private hospital in Delhi reminded that cohorting patients always pose a risk and has spelt trouble in countries like Italy and Spain, where a massive spike in numbers was attributed to cohorting patients.

