App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 10:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus outbreak | Potential drug target against COVID-19 infection identified, say researchers

The researchers said a drug camostat mesilate -- approved in Japan for use in pancreatic inflammation -- is known to inhibit the protease TMPRSS2.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Researchers have identified a protein present in the human body which they claim is important for the entry of the novel coronavirus into lung cells, an advance that may lead to a novel drug target for preventing the deadly disease. The researchers, including those from Deutsches Primatenzentrum in Germany, said the new coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, has spread worldwide, causing respiratory disease called COVID-19 in people -- leading to over 3,000 deaths, and infecting more than 90,000 individuals.

According to the study, published in the journal Cell, the virus has been spreading since December 2019, and is closely related to the SARS coronavirus that caused the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome pandemic in 2002-2003.

It noted that currently no vaccines or drugs are available to combat these viruses.

Close

The scientists sought to find out how the new coronavirus entered host cells, and how this process can be blocked.

related news

They identified a cellular protein that is important for the entry of the novel coronavirus into lung cells.

"Our results show that SARS-CoV-2 requires the protease TMPRSS2, which is present in the human body, to enter cells," said Stefan Pohlmann, study co-author from the German Primate Center.

"This protease is a potential target for therapeutic intervention," Pohlmann said.

The researchers said a drug camostat mesilate -- approved in Japan for use in pancreatic inflammation -- is known to inhibit the protease TMPRSS2.

They investigated whether this drug can also prevent COVID-19.

"We have tested SARS-CoV-2 isolated from a patient and found that camostat mesilate blocks entry of the virus into lung cells," said Markus Hoffmann, another co-author of the study.

"Our results suggest that camostat mesilate might also protect against COVID-19. This should be investigated in clinical trials," Hoffmann said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 10:52 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #world

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.