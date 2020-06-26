Coronavirus outbreak: India registers sharpest single-day spike of nearly 17,000 new cases

A record spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh on June 25 triggered the sharpest single-day spike of close to 17,000 infections in the country.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, COVID-19 cases rose by the highest-ever number of 16,922 to reach 4,73,105, while the death toll climbed to 14,894 with 418 new fatalities.

This was the sixth consecutive day when coronavirus cases increased by more than 14,000.

Consequently, India has added 92,573 cases since June 20, and over 2.82 lakh this month alone since June 1.

However, the recovery rate has improved to 57.43 per cent, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The ministry also said there are 33.39 COVID-19 cases in India for every one lakh population, as against the global average of 114.67. Also, the country has 1.06 deaths per lakh population, which is amongst the lowest in the world with the global average being 6.24.

A central team led by Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana between June 26 and 29 to coordinate with the state officials in strengthening COVID-19 management efforts in those areas.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic

Maharashtra recorded the highest daily jump of 4,841 new cases and the tally rose to 1,47,741, a state health official said. The state government has said that it would conduct antigen tests, which would provide results of the COVID-19 tests within an hour, unlike the current waiting period of over 24 hours.

Gujarat was in the fourth position with a tally of 28,943 while Telangana reported 10,331 cases, according to health ministry data. Twelve states have reported over 10,000 cases.

Tamil Nadu recorded 3,509 new virus cases, the highest single day increase so far, to take the infection count to 70,977.

In some good developments for Mumbai, the growth rate of coronavirus cases in the city is decreasing with every passing day, data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed. As of June 25, the city had reported 70,990 cases and a death toll of 4,060.

Delhi, which is poised to launch door-to-door surveys from June 27, recorded 3,390 new cases to take the total to 73,780. Delhi is the worst affected city and is also in the second spot in the all India tally.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR), a total of 75,60,782 samples have been tested across the country up to June 24 with 2,07,871 samples being tested on Wednesday.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

(With inputs from PTI)