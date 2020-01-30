App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2020 07:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: Dead toll in China rises to 170; over 1,000 new cases reported

China's National Health Commission has said that there were 7,711 confirmed cases as of the end of January 29, with an additional 12,167 suspected cases

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The number of confirmed deaths from China's novel coronavirus viral epidemic has risen to 170, the Chinese government said on January 30.

The hard-hit Hubei province reported 38 new fatalities. This number was as of end-January 29.

Hubei, the epicentre of a contagion that is causing mounting global fear, also reported 1,032 new confirmed cases of infection.

China's National Health Commission has said that there were 7,711 confirmed cases as of the end of January 29, with an additional 12,167 suspected cases.

(This story will be updated when more details are available)(With inputs from agencies)

First Published on Jan 30, 2020 07:34 am

tags #China #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #World News

