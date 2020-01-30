Coronavirus outbreak: Dead toll in China rises to 170; over 1,000 new cases reported

The number of confirmed deaths from China's novel coronavirus viral epidemic has risen to 170, the Chinese government said on January 30.

The hard-hit Hubei province reported 38 new fatalities. This number was as of end-January 29.

Hubei, the epicentre of a contagion that is causing mounting global fear, also reported 1,032 new confirmed cases of infection.

China's National Health Commission has said that there were 7,711 confirmed cases as of the end of January 29, with an additional 12,167 suspected cases.