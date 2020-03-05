App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: Chinese automaker Geely claims its Icon SUV prevents infection

Owner of the Volvo and Lotus brands, Geely claims that its new SUV has an N95-certified air filtration system.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Geely ICON (Image: global.geely.com)
Geely ICON (Image: global.geely.com)

A coronavirus-proof car? That's what Chinese automaker Geely has to say about its newly released Geely Icon.

Owner of the Volvo and Lotus brands, Geely claims its new SUV has an N95-certified air filtration system. This, it claims, has been developed in record time in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The automaker said, "In response to the new coronavirus epidemic, Geely Auto developed in record time, a new Intelligent Air Purification System (IAPS) that is N95 certified. This highly efficient air purification system works in tandem with the ICON’s air conditioner to isolate and eliminate harmful elements in the cabin air including bacteria and viruses."

Close

N95 respirators and surgical masks (face masks) are examples of personal protective equipment that are used to protect the wearer from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face. People have resorted to the use of such masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus infection.

related news

The novel coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19), which has its epicentre in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has already claimed over 3,200 lives across the globe. It has breached the Chinese borders and made its way into almost 60 countries. The virulent infection has left governments across the world scrambled, with many looking for ways to control the spread.

The highly anticipated model was launched on February 24. It received over 30,000 orders in the hours leading up to its launch through online preordering, showcasing the demand for the model.

Geely Auto Group President and CEO, An Conghui said, "Geely ICON’s launch not only showcases the core strength of Geely’s global development network, but it also shows our forward-thinking and demonstrates the high-tech digital future we are all moving toward. It represents Geely’s leap from merely meeting user demands to creating leading trends. Just as the Geely ICON will become a new icon for global SUVs, Geely Auto will also become an icon in terms of automotive technologies and global auto brands."

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 07:30 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #world

