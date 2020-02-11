App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 09:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: British man spreads to 11 others, may be a ‘super-spreader’

The man travelled from a Singapore conference to a ski resort in France and also visited the local pub, before alerting public officials about the possibility of him having the virus after organisers informed that another delegate had tested positive.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image (Reuters)
Representative image (Reuters)

A British businessman who contracted the novel coronavirus (2019-nCov) may be a “super-spreader” given that he infected 11 other people, The Guardian reported.

The man, a resident of Hove in East Sussex, attended a sales conference in Singapore from January 20-22. British officials believe he contracted the virus during that time. They told the paper that the event had been attended by over 100 people, including one from Wuhan, the city at the epicentre of the outbreak.

However, not realising he contracted the disease — which has a two week incubation period — the man then travelled to the Les Contamines-Montjoie ski resort in France where he stayed with his family from January 24-28, the report added. Once back in Britain, he also visited the local pub on February 1.

Close

He further spread the virus to at least 11 others who he came in contact with, these include the five Britons who tested positive in France and one Briton who tested positive in Spain. Further, the four cases confirmed in Britain on January 10 also had contact with the man.

Given that an infected individual spreads the virus to two other people on average, the British man is being considered a “super-spreader”. A super-spreader is someone who passes on a pathogen to an unusually large number of people.

He alerted public officials about the possibility of him having the virus after conference organisers informed that another delegate had tested positive.

The man, who was the first Briton to have tested positive for coronavirus, is in an isolation unit at London’s St. Thomas Hospital and officials are on tracking down all the people he had contact with, especially those he travelled with on his UK return flight.


First Published on Feb 11, 2020 09:25 am

tags #China #coronavirus #Health #UK #World News

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.