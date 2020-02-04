Coronavirus outbreak: Angry Wuhan residents criticise government's handling of crisis

Residents in Wuhan, the city in China’s Hubei province at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, have turned to social media to criticise the government's handling of the crisis, says a report by Al Jazeera.

Social media users in Wuhan complained about the lack of adequate care at hospitals as well as delay in informing citizens of the virus, the report said.

As per official numbers, the virus has killed 425 people and infected 20,438 in the Chinese mainland.

A user on Chinese microblogging website Weibo reportedly posted a picture of her grandfather lying in the hallway of a hospital with the text: "My grandfather has a fever for three days now, and no hospital is admitting him! Is the government going to let all of us die like this?!"

Besides Weibo, China's more tech-savvy citizens are using virtual private networks (VPN) to also get the message out on state banned social media channels such as Twitter and YouTube.

Also read: World Bank calls for global effort against Coronavirus

In one such YouTube video, a Wuhan resident described life under lockdown as "living in hell, waiting for death".

Another user detailed her mother's death on WeChat, a Chinese multi-purpose messaging app. She wrote: "The car that picked up my mother's corpse drove away, and I was running after it, crying like I never did before. It was a cold day - I felt despair and hopelessness."

Also read: China's virus-stricken Wuhan converts buildings into hospitals

Meanwhile, as the virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned officials of punishment if they shirked responsibility in tackling the outbreak.

The ruling Communist Party of China on February 3 held its political bureau meeting presided by President Xi to review the steps being taken on various fronts to halt the spread of the deadly virus.

"Those who disobey the unified command or shirk off responsibilities will be punished," Xi was quoted saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.