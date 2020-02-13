Coronavirus outbreak: 2 Indians aboard cruise ship off Japan's coast test positive

Two Indian crew members of the cruise ship docked off the Yokohama coast in Japan have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), the Indian Embassy in Japan said on February 12.

The embassy in a statement added that the ship, Diamond Princess, has been quarantined by Japanese authorities till February 19.

Authorities confirmed 174 cases on the ship, which has 3,711 crew and passengers on board. This includes 138 Indians - 132 crew and six passengers. It arrived in Japan last week and was quarantined after a passenger who got off at Hong Kong tested positive for the virus.

"All the infected people have been taken to hospitals for adequate treatment, including further quarantine, in accordance with the designated Japanese health protocols," the embassy added.

It said it was "in constant touch" with Japanese authorities to ensure the welfare of Indian passengers and the possibility of early disembarkation for them, in case they test negative for the virus.

"The Embassy of India in Tokyo has reached out to the Indian nationals through emails and telephone calls and explained to them about the health and safety regulations of Japanese authorities and have requested for cooperation," the statement said.

"None of the Indian nationals has complained of discriminatory treatment meted out to them," it said, adding that the mission has been in constant touch with the ship management company- Princess Cruises (for the crew members) and the employer of six passengers to tie up their travel back to India.

Giving details, it said that those who have not tested positive, irrespective of their nationality, have not been allowed to disembark except the critically ill passengers and crew members who have been allowed to be taken to hospitals for further treatment and quarantine.

Media reports had earlier showed a video of Indian crew members pleading to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the United Nations to segregate the Indians on board the ship on an urgent basis.

One of the crew members in the video, identified as Binay Kumar Sarkar, said, "please somehow save us as soon as possible. What's the point if something happens (to us)...I want to request the government of India and Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi-ji, please segregate us and bring us back home safely."

Those on the ship have been asked to wear masks and allowed limited access to the open decks as they are advised to remain in the cabins most of the times to contain the spread of the virus, according to media reports.

Meanwhile, the ship operator on February 10 vowed to refund all 2,666 passengers due to the onboard outbreak of the new coronavirus.

Carnival Japan Inc., the Japanese branch of Princess Cruise Lines, which operates the ship, said refunds will be offered via travel agencies through which the passengers made their bookings.

The company will additionally cover all costs incurred by those quarantined aboard the ship since last February 4, when passengers were originally scheduled to disembark at Yokohama.

The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak rose up to 1,113 with 97 new fatalities reported mostly in the worst-affected Hubei province while the confirmed cases of infection jumped to 44,653, health officials said on February 12.

The coronavirus outbreak originated in Wuhan city of central China's Hubei province in December 2019. The virus was officially named "COVID-19" by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on February 11.

Several countries have banned arrivals from China while major airlines have suspended flights to the country.