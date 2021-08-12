Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Vaccination centres in Mumbai to remain closed on August 12, 13 due to shortage of COVID-19 vaccine

August 12, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Fortress New Zealand eyes opening to vaccinated travellers early 2022

New Zealand plans to allow quarantine-free entry to vaccinated travellers from low-risk countries from early 2022, as it looks to open its borders again after nearly 18 months of pandemic-induced isolation. Tight border controls and its geographic advantage helped New Zealand stamp out COVID-19 much faster than almost all other countries, but this left the Pacific island nation of 5 million almost entirely cut off from the rest of the world.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday that the country is still not ready to open up entirely, but will open in phases from early next year. ”We're simply not in a position to fully reopen just yet,” the 41-year-old leader said in a speech outlining plans to reconnect New Zealand with the world. ”When we move we will be careful and deliberate, because we want to move with confidence and with as much certainty as possible,” she said.

Ardern said the government will look at opening quarantine-free travel to vaccinated travellers from low-risk countries from the first quarter of next year. Those travelling from medium-risk countries will undertake self-isolation or a shorter stay at a quarantine hotel. Those coming from high-risk countries or are unvaccinated will still have to spend 14 days in quarantine.