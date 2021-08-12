Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Vaccination centres in Mumbai to remain closed on August 12, 13 due to shortage of COVID-19 vaccine

MARKET NEWS

August 12, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India saw a single day rise of 38,353 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,20,36,511, while the active cases have declined to 3,86,351, the lowest in 140 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The active cases comprise 1.21 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while
the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands 97.45 percent, the ministry said. A decrease of 2,157 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
  • August 12, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Canada planning COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel

    Canada is working to create a digital vaccine passport that would allow citizens to travel abroad and it should be available in the next few months, government officials said on Wednesday. Before the passport can be created Ottawa needs to agree on a common approach with the 10 provinces and three northern territories, which are responsible for inoculations against COVID-19.

    It ”is a key step forward in ensuring Canadians will have the documents they need once it is safe to travel again,” Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino told reporters. The European Union has a vaccine passport system that allows people to travel freely within the region. A number of other countries are working on vaccine passports for both domestic use and international travel. Canada has one of the best inoculation records in the world. As of July 31, 81% people aged 12 and over had received one shot and 68% had been given two.

  • August 12, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Telangana reports 482 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

    Telangana on Wednesday reported 482 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 6.50 lakh while the death toll stood at 3,833 with two more deaths. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation accounted for the highest number of cases with 82 followed by Karimnagar-61, a state government bulletin said. 

  • August 12, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Fortress New Zealand eyes opening to vaccinated travellers early 2022

    New Zealand plans to allow quarantine-free entry to vaccinated travellers from low-risk countries from early 2022, as it looks to open its borders again after nearly 18 months of pandemic-induced isolation. Tight border controls and its geographic advantage helped New Zealand stamp out COVID-19 much faster than almost all other countries, but this left the Pacific island nation of 5 million almost entirely cut off from the rest of the world.

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday that the country is still not ready to open up entirely, but will open in phases from early next year. ”We're simply not in a position to fully reopen just yet,” the 41-year-old leader said in a speech outlining plans to reconnect New Zealand with the world. ”When we move we will be careful and deliberate, because we want to move with confidence and with as much certainty as possible,” she said.

    Ardern said the government will look at opening quarantine-free travel to vaccinated travellers from low-risk countries from the first quarter of next year. Those travelling from medium-risk countries will undertake self-isolation or a shorter stay at a quarantine hotel. Those coming from high-risk countries or are unvaccinated will still have to spend 14 days in quarantine.

  • August 12, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Sydney faces tougher COVID-19 lockdown as outbreak grows

    Police in Sydney will be given greater powers to enforce lockdown orders with additional military support to stem a growing outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant of coronavirus, The Australian newspaper reported on Thursday. With the outbreak growing by the day despite seven weeks of lockdown, police would be empowered to stop residents using loopholes in restrictions to travel outside the city, the newspaper reported.

    The move comes after several outbreaks in regional towns across New South Wales (NSW) state, of which Sydney is the capital, raising fears the virus is spreading out of control. The state government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. About 300 unarmed military personnel are already helping police enforce home-quarantine orders on affected households in the worst-affected suburbs of Sydney, Australia’s most populous city.

  • August 12, 2021 / 07:50 AM IST

    The COVID-19 vaccination drive in civic and state-run centres in Mumbai will remain suspended on August 12 and 13 due to shortage of vaccine doses, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday. The civic body in a statement said the drive will resume from August 14, as a fresh stock of vaccines is expected to arrive on August 12 and will be distributed to all civic and government-run centres the next day.

  • August 12, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu reports 1,964 fresh COVID cases, 1,917 discharges, and 28 deaths

    Active cases: 20,363

    Total discharges: 25,26,317

    Death toll: 34,395

  • August 12, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Nagaland reports 64 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

    Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 28,875 on Wednesday as 64 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said. Six fresh fatalities were reported during the day, taking the COVID-19 death toll in the state to 591.

  • August 12, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Madhya Pradesh reports 10 fresh COVID-19 cases, no deaths

    With the addition of 10 fresh cases of COVID-19, the tally of infections in Madhya Pradesh rose to 7,91,990 on Wednesday, an official from the state health department said. The death toll remained unchanged at 10,514, as no new casualties were reported during the day, the official said.

  • August 12, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Uttar Pradesh reports 27 new COVID-19 cases, 1 deaths

    Uttar Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 17,088,36 on Wednesday as 27 more people tested positive for the contagious disease, while the death toll climbed to 22,776 with another fatality, a health bulletin issued here said. The new fatality was reported from Kushinagar, it said.

  • August 12, 2021 / 07:05 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Gujarat reports 16 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

    Gujarat reported 16 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 8,25,101, while no fresh death due to the infection was recorded, the state health department said. With 28 patients getting discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases in the state rose to 8,14,830, it said. 

  • August 12, 2021 / 07:03 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in most of the countries and territories across the world, infecting over 20.21 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

