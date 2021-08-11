MARKET NEWS

August 11, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra reports 5,609 COVID-19 positive cases, 137 fatalities

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The death toll has climbed to 4,28,682 with 373 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India logged 28,204 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 147 days, taking the total tally of cases to 3,19,98,158, while the active cases fell to 3,88,508, the lowest in 139 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.45 percent, which is the highest ever recovery
rate achieved, the ministry said. The active cases comprise 1.21 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said. A decrease of 13,680 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
  • August 11, 2021 / 07:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | 20 children in 2 schools of Ludhiana test COVID-19 positive

    On August 9, eight students tested COVID-19 positive in Jodhewal Basti school. Additionally, 1,560 samples were taken on August 10 and 12 students of Classes 9 and 10 were found to be positive for coronavirus in Kailash Nagar school. Both schools have been shut for 14 days, Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma told ANI.

  • August 11, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | COVID-19 R-value more than 1 in 5 states, it's cause for concern: Govt

    The central government on Tuesday said that 37 districts across nine states, including 11 districts in Kerala and seven in Tamil Nadu, are showing a rising trend in the average daily new COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks even as the corresponding nationwide figure continues to register a decline. At a press briefing on the pandemic, officials said the reproduction number or R number that indicates the speed at which COVID-19 is spreading is more than 1 in five states -- Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh -- which remains a cause for concern.

    Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Nagaland have their reproduction number at 1, Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said. For India, it is around 1, he said. The Reproduction number or Rt refers to how many people an infected person infects on average. In other words, it can tell how efficiently a virus is spreading, Agarwal explained.

    He said, "37 districts across nine states -- Kerala (11 districts), Tamil Nadu (7), Himachal Pradesh (6), Karnataka (5), Andhra Pradesh (2), Maharashtra (2), West Bengal (2), Meghalaya (1) and Mizoram (1) -- are still showing rising trend in daily new COVID-19 cases during the last two weeks." The increasing trend of reproduction number in some states is cause for concern, although there is stabilisation in COVID-19 cases in the country, NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul said, adding there are significant reasons to enforce pandemic control measures.

  • August 11, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Tamil Nadu reports 1930 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths

    In Tamil Nadu, as many as 27 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 34,367. Recoveries outnumbered new infections with 1,930 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,24,400 leaving 20,363 active cases, a medical bulletin said.

  • August 11, 2021 / 07:18 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra reports 5,609 COVID-19 positive cases and 137 fatalities

    Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 5,609 coronavirus positive cases and 137 fatalities, including the highest 46 in the Pune region, while 7,568 patients recovered, a state health department official said. With the new additions, the tally of infections and the death toll in Maharashtra rose to 63,63,442 and 1,34,201, respectively, the official said.

  • August 11, 2021 / 07:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | West Bengal reports 639 fresh COVID cases, 724 patient discharges, and 12 deaths

    Active cases: 10,215

    Total discharges: 15,06,532

    Death toll: 18,252 

  • August 11, 2021 / 07:09 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in most of the countries and territories across the world, infecting over 20.21 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

