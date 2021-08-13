MARKET NEWS

August 13, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India exceed 52.89 crore, says Health ministry

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The death toll has climbed to 4,29,179 with 497 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | India logged 41,195 new coronavirus infections in a day taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,20,77,706, while the active cases increased to 3,87,987, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 4,29,669 with 490 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases comprise 1.21 per
cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.45 per cent, the ministry said. An increase of 1,636 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. As many as 21,24,953  tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 48,73,70,196. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,  2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past  60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,  90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
  • August 13, 2021 / 07:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Goa records 88 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 76 recoveries

    Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 88 and reached 1,72,276 on Thursday, while 76 patients recovered from the infection, a health department official said. The death toll increased to 3,166 as two more patients succumbed to the infection during the day, he said.

  • August 13, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India exceed 52.89 crore: Health ministry

    The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 52.89 crore, the Union health ministry said on Thursday. More than 50 lakh (50,77,491) doses were administered on Thursday, according to 7 pm provisional report. The ministry said 27,83,649 vaccine doses were administered as first dose and 4,85,193 vaccine doses given as second dose, in the age group 18-44 years, on Thursday. Cumulatively, 18,76,63,555 people in the age group 18-44 years across states/UTs have received their first dose and 1,39,23,085 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the nationwide vaccination drive, it said.

  • August 13, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Gujarat reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

    Gujarat recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of cases in the state to 8,25,118, a release by the Health Department said on Thursday evening. With the death of one patient in Rajkot during the day, the coronavirus death toll in the state reached 10,078, it said.

  • August 13, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | UK confirms COVID-19 quarantine rule change for fully vaccinated

    The UK government has confirmed that people who are fully vaccinated or aged under 18 will no longer be legally required to self-isolate for 10 days if they are identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case. The new rule, which comes in force from Monday, will instead require close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases to get a free PCR test as soon as possible and self-isolate in case of a positive test. The government had announced the plans last month and confirmed it this week as official figures showed that 75 per cent of people have now received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

  • August 13, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread in most of the countries and territories across the world, infecting over 20.21 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

