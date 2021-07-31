Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Gujarat reports no COVID-19 death for 12th day in row, logs 21 new cases

July 31, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST

1.28 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate now stands at 97.38 percent. Globally, more than 19.72 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 42.07 lakh have died so far. India has been running the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 45.6 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India’s brutal second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is receding and the country is preparing for the possible third coronavirus wave. So far, the country has recorded over 3.15 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 4,23,217 deaths. A total of 3,07,43,972 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,05,155 active COVID-19 cases in the country, which comprises