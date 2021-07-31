Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Gujarat reports no COVID-19 death for 12th day in row, logs 21 new cases

Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Obstetrician groups recommend COVID-19 vaccine during pregnancy
Two leading obstetricians groups have recommended COVID-19 shots for all pregnant women, citing concerns over rising cases and low vaccination rates. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine said vaccinations in tens of thousands of pregnant women over the past several months have shown the shots are safe and effective during pregnancy. COVID-19 during pregnancy increases risks for severe complications and can also increase chances for preterm birth. US government data show only about 16 percent of pregnant women have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The two groups had previously said pregnant people shouldnt be excluded from vaccination but stopped short of endorsing the shots. (AP)