Coronavirus lockdown | If you come out, I’ll come to your home, warns Bengaluru police

Bengaluru traffic police have devised a unique way to discourage people from stepping out of their homes during the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.



Karnataka: In a bid to spread awareness against #coronavirus, Bengaluru Traffic Police at Nagenahalli checkpost wrote on the road, "If you come to road, I'll come to your home." (1.04.2020) pic.twitter.com/gzGOC8m1pZ

— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2020

They have inscribed a warning message in vernacular on the streets of Nagenahalli checkpost, which read: “If you come out on the roads, we will come to your homes.”

The move is aimed at ensuring people follow strict social isolation during this period to “break the chain” and curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus that has killed more than 47,000 people across the globe and infected about 10 lakh persons.

According to an NDTV report, the Karnataka health department has issued a bulletin that states nine new COVID-19 positive cases were reported on April 1, raising the state’s count to 110. Of these, three persons have died while nine have recovered and been discharged.

It further stated: “Out of 110 cases detected and confirmed in Karnataka so far, seven cases are transit passengers of Kerala who have landed in our airports and are being treated in Karnataka.”

Notably, for persons who are in distress or have to step out for emergencies, the Bengaluru City Police is issuing ‘emergency passes’ that will be valid for 12 hours since issuance, reported the Deccan Herald. These will be available at all Law and Order police stations and any person needing one will have to submit an original ID proof, which will be returned once the pass is given back to the police.