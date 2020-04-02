App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Apr 02, 2020 05:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | If you come out, I’ll come to your home, warns Bengaluru police

They have inscribed the warning message in vernacular on the streets of Nagenahalli check-post, Bengaluru

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bengaluru traffic police have devised a unique way to discourage people from stepping out of their homes during the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24.

They have inscribed a warning message in vernacular on the streets of Nagenahalli checkpost, which read: “If you come out on the roads, we will come to your homes.”

The move is aimed at ensuring people follow strict social isolation during this period to “break the chain” and curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus that has killed more than 47,000 people across the globe and infected about 10 lakh persons.

Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates 

Close

According to an NDTV report, the Karnataka health department has issued a bulletin that states nine new COVID-19 positive cases were reported on April 1, raising the state’s count to 110. Of these, three persons have died while nine have recovered and been discharged.

related news

It further stated: “Out of 110 cases detected and confirmed in Karnataka so far, seven cases are transit passengers of Kerala who have landed in our airports and are being treated in Karnataka.”

Notably, for persons who are in distress or have to step out for emergencies, the Bengaluru City Police is issuing ‘emergency passes’ that will be valid for 12 hours since issuance, reported the Deccan Herald. These will be available at all Law and Order police stations and any person needing one will have to submit an original ID proof, which will be returned once the pass is given back to the police.

Follow our full coverage on https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/tags/coronavirus.html

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 2, 2020 05:34 pm

tags #Bengaluru police #coronavirus lockdown

most popular

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Exclusive: PNB expects Rs 5,000-crore fresh slippages in Q4; no lay-off post merger, says MD & CEO Mallikarjuna Rao

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

Coronavirus pandemic | HDFC Bank offers loan deferment option to customers

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

As business plummets, food delivery platforms nudge restaurants to open with newfound goodwill

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.