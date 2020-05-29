Coronavirus lockdown | 90% flight bookings comprise non-metro routes

As domestic flights resume, most bookings so far have been for one-way tickets and on non-metro routes, the Business Standard reported citing data from travel website Cleartrip.

"Over 75 percent of bookings are for travel within two weeks of the booking date. Over 95 percent are one-way tickets," said Balu Ramachandran, Senior Vice President - Cleartrip, as quoted by the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, domestic flight operations resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months. Several safety guidelines were issued for passengers, airports and airlines.

On Cleartrip, 90 percent of the bookings were from metro to non-metro and on non-metro to non-metro flights, and only 10 percent for metro to metro routes, Ramachandran told the paper.

On May 28, 494 departures took place, handling a total of 38,078 passengers, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet.

According to Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer - Vistara, people will be taking flights for essential travel only for a while.

"Leisure and business travel may take a while to return," Kannan told the paper.

Travel portal MakeMyTrip said most bookings were for travel between metro and non-metro areas, rather than metro to metro routes.

"While Mumbai-Varanasi, Delhi-Patna, and Mumbai-Delhi were the top-selling sectors when bookings opened on May 21, over the past few days, we have seen pick-up in Mumbai-Imphal, Bengaluru-Guwahati, Delhi-Srinagar, and Delhi-Imphal routes," said MakeMyTrip, as quoted by the publication.





