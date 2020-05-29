App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | 90% flight bookings comprise non-metro routes

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, domestic flight operations resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

As domestic flights resume, most bookings so far have been for one-way tickets and on non-metro routes, the Business Standard reported citing data from travel website Cleartrip.

"Over 75 percent of bookings are for travel within two weeks of the booking date. Over 95 percent are one-way tickets," said Balu Ramachandran, Senior Vice President - Cleartrip, as quoted by the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, domestic flight operations resumed on May 25 after a gap of two months. Several safety guidelines were issued for passengers, airports and airlines.

related news

On Cleartrip, 90 percent of the bookings were from metro to non-metro and on non-metro to non-metro flights, and only 10 percent for metro to metro routes, Ramachandran told the paper.

On May 28, 494 departures took place, handling a total of 38,078 passengers, civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet.

According to Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer - Vistara, people will be taking flights for essential travel only for a while.

"Leisure and business travel may take a while to return," Kannan told the paper.

Travel portal MakeMyTrip said most bookings were for travel between metro and non-metro areas, rather than metro to metro routes.

"While Mumbai-Varanasi, Delhi-Patna, and Mumbai-Delhi were the top-selling sectors when bookings opened on May 21, over the past few days, we have seen pick-up in Mumbai-Imphal, Bengaluru-Guwahati, Delhi-Srinagar, and Delhi-Imphal routes," said MakeMyTrip, as quoted by the publication.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 29, 2020 02:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus impact | 77% households have consumed less food since the lockdown: Study

Coronavirus impact | 77% households have consumed less food since the lockdown: Study

COVID-19 impact | Govt advises states, UTs to extend real estate projects-related approvals by nine months

COVID-19 impact | Govt advises states, UTs to extend real estate projects-related approvals by nine months

People with intellectual disabilities more likely to die from COVID-19: Study

People with intellectual disabilities more likely to die from COVID-19: Study

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know