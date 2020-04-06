App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 08:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus lockdown | 3 die in Tamil Nadu after consuming paint, varnish in absence of alcohol

All the three men were alcoholics and were not being able to procure liquor due to the ongoing lockdown

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Three residents of Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district died after consuming paint and varnish in the absence of alcohol due to the novel coronavirus-induced 21-day nationwide lockdown.

The incident took place on April 5, when the trio -- identified as Shivasankar, Pradeep, and Sivaraman – mixed paint with varnish and drank it, India Today reported. The trio were rushed to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital after they were reported feeling uneasiness and nausea. By the time they reached the hospital, they were already vomiting and succumbed eventually.

As per a preliminary probe, all the three men were alcoholics and were not being able to procure liquor due to the ongoing lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in India. This prompted them to consume the concoction out of desperation.

related news

All stores across the nation are shut, except the ones that provide essential goods, such as medicines, groceries, etc. Liquor stores have also been shut at most places to make sure there are no large gatherings. In fact, the Tamil Nadu government also shut all government-operated Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) stores last week, making alcohol completely unavailable in the market.

Alcohol deprivation has killed several persons across the country since the outbreak of the deadly disease compelled multiple liquor stores to shut  down. In Tamil Nadu itself, two men died last week also after they consumed soda mixed with aftershave lotion.

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 08:15 pm

