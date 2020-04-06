Coronavirus lockdown | 3 die in Tamil Nadu after consuming paint, varnish in absence of alcohol

Three residents of Tamil Nadu’s Chengalpattu district died after consuming paint and varnish in the absence of alcohol due to the novel coronavirus-induced 21-day nationwide lockdown.

The incident took place on April 5, when the trio -- identified as Shivasankar, Pradeep, and Sivaraman – mixed paint with varnish and drank it, India Today reported. The trio were rushed to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital after they were reported feeling uneasiness and nausea. By the time they reached the hospital, they were already vomiting and succumbed eventually.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

As per a preliminary probe, all the three men were alcoholics and were not being able to procure liquor due to the ongoing lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in India. This prompted them to consume the concoction out of desperation.

All stores across the nation are shut, except the ones that provide essential goods, such as medicines, groceries, etc. Liquor stores have also been shut at most places to make sure there are no large gatherings. In fact, the Tamil Nadu government also shut all government-operated Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) stores last week, making alcohol completely unavailable in the market.

Here's a list of apps launched by Centre and state governments to tackle COVID-19 crisis

Alcohol deprivation has killed several persons across the country since the outbreak of the deadly disease compelled multiple liquor stores to shut down. In Tamil Nadu itself, two men died last week also after they consumed soda mixed with aftershave lotion.