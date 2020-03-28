Live now
Coronavirus LIVE Updates: More than 100,000 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the US
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Follow this blog for the latest news and developments from India and across the world.
The United Arab Emirates will now issue permits to residents in Abu Dhabi for stepping out of their homes.
Five new cases of Covid-19 emerge in Maharashtra with five in Mumbai along and one in Nagpur. The total number of cases in the state has risen to 159.
The World Health Organization's regional director for Africa on Friday warned the continent faced a "dramatic evolution" of the coronavirus pandemic. Of the 47 countries in the WHO Africa region -- which includes sub-Saharan Africa and Algeria -- 39 nations are now affected, compared with only one a month ago, Matshidiso Rebecca Moeti told French television channel France24.
The United States now has more than 100,000 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University showed Friday.
There have been 100,717 cases including 1,544 deaths as of 6:00 pm Eastern time (3:30 am IST)
