App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 12:50 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus | Italy may raise coronavirus support spending to 5 billion euros, minister says

Italy's tally of deaths rose to 107 on March 4, with the number of cases since the outbreak surfaced 13 days ago climbing to more than 3,000.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Italy is likely to increase to 5 billion euros ($5.6 billion) the value of measures to help its economy withstand Europe's largest coronavirus outbreak, Deputy Economy Minister Laura Castelli said on March 5.

"It is likely that the government will reach (5 billion euros)," Castelli told the daily Il Messaggero in an interview.

Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri has promised tax breaks and other measures worth 3.6 billion euros for the affected sectors. On March 4, a government source told Reuters this might be raised to 4.5 billion, or 0.25% of GDP.

Close

Italy's tally of deaths rose to 107 on March 4, with the number of cases since the outbreak surfaced 13 days ago climbing to more than 3,000.

related news

On March 4, Rome imposed stringent measures to tackle the virus, closing all schools and universities and taking other emergency steps.

Castelli said she thought it was "necessary to raise the bar as much as possible, also considering the fact that Italy has registered a lower than expected deficit".

She added that Rome was considering asking for a temporary suspension of the European Stability and Growth Pact.

Measures being considered include support to parents who have to stay home to look after their children, an increase in national healthcare funding and temporary redundancy benefits.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.