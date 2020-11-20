PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2020 09:06 AM IST

Coronavirus in Pune | Small population groups in city show first signs of ‘herd immunity’: Report

Despite findings of the latest serological survey, researchers are still not suggesting that Pune city is approaching ‘herd immunity’ against COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News
File image: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri
File image: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri

A new study conducted in Maharashtra’s Pune has revealed found that nearly 85 percent of those who found infected with COVID-19 in an earlier serological survey have developed protective antibodies. The first-of-its-kind finding for any Indian city shows that these individuals acquired immunity from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the findings are the result of a follow-up survey done in five prabhags (comprising three-four municipal wards each) of the city.

A serological survey in July-August found that about 51 percent of the people were infected with the disease.

Serological surveys have been carried out in several Indian cities to map the spread of the coronavirus by detecting antibodies whose presence indicates that a person has been infected by the highly contagious virus at some point of time.

The presence of antibodies does not necessarily mean that a person has acquired immunity, which is developed only if ‘protective’ or ‘neutralising’ antibodies are developed.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the coronavirus pandemic

Pune's is the first known study used to follow up on an earlier serological survey to detect the presence of these "neutralising" antibodies in infected persons, the news report said.

This theory is backed by the fact that in the Lohianagar prabhag, which showed the highest disease prevalence in the earlier serological survey, cases have fallen in the last three months. This indicates that there may now be a population-level protection against the disease but researchers have not yet suggested that the city is approaching "herd immunity".

The report quotes Dr Gagandeep Kang, one of the co-authors of the study, as saying that Pune's citizens “must not relax or lower their guards” and that a second wave cannot be ruled out.

As of November 19, Pune had reported 3.44 lakh COVID-19 cases. Of these, 3.19 lakh people had recovered and more than 7,200 people died of the infectious disease.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Nov 20, 2020 09:06 am

