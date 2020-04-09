Coronavirus impact | Blood banks report 80% dip in collection due to lockdown

The imposition of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus has adversely affected blood donation activity in the country. As a result, blood banks are running dry and an 80 percent decline in blood collection is being reported over the last two weeks.

Usually, the leading blood banks in India — such as the Rotary Blood Bank and the Indian Red Cross Society — collect up to 250 units of blood at each donation facility, reported the Economic Times. However, since March 25 (when the lockdown was imposed), the figures have dipped to a maximum of 40 units per facility.

The current situation has spelt trouble for haemophilia and thalassemia patients, who are in constant need of blood transfusions. Elaborating on the crisis at hand, Rotary Blood Bank’s Dr Anju Verma said: “We give blood to some 150-odd thalassemia patients every fortnight… These days, we’re finding it difficult to support these patients. Though we’ve some quantities of blood in stock, it may be old for thalassemia patients. So, we’re helping these patients by calling voluntary donors to our facility.”

Notably, for patients suffering from diseases like thalassemia, blood transfusions are the primary treatment. They require freshly drawn blood to be infused intravenously every two to five weeks and require blood that has been collected less than a week ago.

Most of the blood banks in the country are dependent on voluntary donors for their supply, for which donation camps are arranged daily across the length and breadth of the country. However, due to the lockdown, such activities remain mostly suspended, affecting the stock of fresh blood.

To make up for this loss, the Indian Red Cross Society has started offering pick-up and drop facilities. Yet, the number of voluntary donors turning up continue to be as low as 15 to 20 persons daily. While the shortage has been experienced for the past 15 days, it hasn’t wreaked havoc yet due to the reduced number of surgeries being taken up at present, which in turn, has lessened the demand for blood.

Estimates suggest that India requires more than 15 million units of blood annually, although blood banks are able to manage barely 11 million units each year.