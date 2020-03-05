Coronavirus: Here's all you need to know; precautions to take

Here are few things you need to know about coronavirus spread and precautions that can be taken against the novel virus. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/13 The rapid spread of Coronavirus outbreak has created havoc around the globe. Here are few things you need to know about its spread and precautions that can be taken. (Image: news18creative) 2/13 Virus spreads when droplets of sick person gets into a healthy person’s eyes, nose or mouth. (Image: news18creative) 3/13 Do not come in close proximity with people who are sick. (Image: news18creative) 4/13 Avoid crowd to save yourself from getting in contact with the virus. (Image: news18creative) 5/13 It can also spread by indirect contacts with digital devices, lift buttons, tissue, stair bannisters and door knobs. (Image: news18creative) 6/13 Virus can last for up to 48 hours on objects. (Image: news18creative) 7/13 Use mask to save yourself from coronavirus. (Image: news18creative) 8/13 Only effective way to get rid of them is to wash them off with soap. Here are the 5 precautions you can take against the virus. (Image: news18creative) 9/13 Precaution 1| Wash your hands thoroughly for 20 seconds. (Image: news18creative) 10/13 Precaution 2| Cover your cough with a handkerchief or a mask and discard them immediately. (Image: news18creative) 11/13 Precaution 3| Don’t touch the outside of the mask. (Image: news18creative) 12/13 Precaution 4| Avoid coming in contact with people. (Image: news18creative) 13/13 Precaution 5| Avoid touching your eyes, ears and nose. (Image: news18creative) First Published on Mar 5, 2020 02:04 pm