you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus: Here's all you need to know; precautions to take

Here are few things you need to know about coronavirus spread and precautions that can be taken against the novel virus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The rapid spread of coronavirus outbreak has created havoc around the globe. Here are few things you need to know about coronavirus spread and precautions that can be taken against the novel virus.
1/13

The rapid spread of Coronavirus outbreak has created havoc around the globe. Here are few things you need to know about its spread and precautions that can be taken. (Image: news18creative)

Virus spreads when the droplets of sick person gets into a healthy person’s eyes, nose or mouth
2/13

Virus spreads when droplets of sick person gets into a healthy person’s eyes, nose or mouth. (Image: news18creative)

Do not come in close proximity with people who are sick
3/13

Do not come in close proximity with people who are sick. (Image: news18creative)

Avoid crowd to save yourself from getting in contact with the virus
4/13

Avoid crowd to save yourself from getting in contact with the virus. (Image: news18creative)

It can also spread by indirect contacts with digital devices, lift buttons, tissue, stair bannisters and door knobs
5/13

It can also spread by indirect contacts with digital devices, lift buttons, tissue, stair bannisters and door knobs. (Image: news18creative)

Virus can last for up to 48 hours on objects
6/13

Virus can last for up to 48 hours on objects. (Image: news18creative)

Use mask to save yourself from coronavirus.
7/13

Use mask to save yourself from coronavirus. (Image: news18creative)

Only effective way to get rid of them is to wash them off with soap. Here are the 5 precautions you can take against the virus.
8/13

Only effective way to get rid of them is to wash them off with soap. Here are the 5 precautions you can take against the virus. (Image: news18creative)

Precaution 1| Wash your hands thoroughly for 20 seconds.
9/13

Precaution 1| Wash your hands thoroughly for 20 seconds. (Image: news18creative)

Precaution 2| Cover your cough with a handkerchief or a mask and discard them immediately.
10/13

Precaution 2| Cover your cough with a handkerchief or a mask and discard them immediately. (Image: news18creative)

Precaution 3| Don’t touch the outside of the mask
11/13

Precaution 3| Don’t touch the outside of the mask. (Image: news18creative)

Precaution 4| Avoid coming in contact with people.
12/13

Precaution 4| Avoid coming in contact with people. (Image: news18creative)

Precaution 5| Avoid touching your eyes, ears and nose.
13/13

Precaution 5| Avoid touching your eyes, ears and nose. (Image: news18creative)

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 02:04 pm

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus outbreak #Health #India #Slideshow #world

