Coronavirus has not affected rural India, only cities: SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav

Advising the Centre not to spread panic about the deadly Coronavirus that has infected 30 Indians, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said villages are safe from it. The parliamentarian also said Ayurvedic medicines can prevent COVID-19 infection.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha on March 5, the SP leader said COVID-19 cases are concentrated in cities, it has not affected rural India yet.

Yadav said: “Coronavirus has spread in the Indian cities, not in villages. I would request the government to check those who regularly visit abroad. There is no doubt that we should be careful, but there is no need to spread panic.”

His statement came moments after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told the Upper House how the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled government at the Centre has been controlling the spread of the deadly pathogen.

He informed Rajya Sabha members that India had reported 29 positive cases of Coronavirus till March 4, while 28,529 persons were being monitored, reported the Hindustan Times. He also said all international passengers will now be screened at airports.

Notably, the novel Coronavirus has killed more than 3,000 persons across the world, with China reporting maximum deaths. Nearly a lakh more people are infected by the virus at present across 80 countries.