Last Updated : Mar 04, 2020 09:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus fears: MP wears mask to Parliament, wants Centre to subsidise prices

MP Navneet Rana also mentioned that the masks are expensive, and therefore should be sold at subsidised rates by the government

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

It appears as though the Coronavirus scare in India is spreading ever so rapidly, as a cautious politician was seen sporting a mask inside Parliament on March 4.

Navneet Rana, an Independent Member of Parliament, who represents Maharashtra’s Amravati constituency, pointed out how even Parliament is a public space that remains crowded, making screening a necessity. The actor-turned-politician even urged the authorities to provide masks to all MPs at subsidised rates.

Speaking to the media, she said: “Parliament is a crowded area and one must wear a mask in such places… as parliamentarians meet many people through the day.” To exemplify, she noted how just one infected person who had toured Italy has raised fears of the disease spreading across the National Capital Region.

The Amravati MP further pointed out the need to buy the right mask, claiming it took her about half an hour to purchase the right one. According to an NDTV report, Rana also mentioned that the masks are expensive, and would be unaffordable for many. Therefore, the government must sell it at subsidised rates, she added.

Notably, she is the first MP to highlight that there’s a “crowd” even inside Parliament, which necessitates wearing masks within its premises.

Notably, the move comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that they would not take part in any Holi celebration given the sudden surge in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

A day after advising people not to panic, the prime minister tweeted today that he won’t be a part of the Holi Milan programme because health experts have warned against taking part in mass gatherings to curb the spread of COVID-19.

So far, 28 confirmed coronavirus cases have been reported in India, with 15 of them being Italian tourists. Amid rising concerns over the spread of the deadly pathogen, the Centre announced that all passengers arriving in India via international flights would be screened at the airports.

First Published on Mar 4, 2020 09:16 pm

