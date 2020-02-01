App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2020 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus fears exploited to spread malware

They contain word documents which, when opened, bring up an Emotet Office 365 document template.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After almost 10,000 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the world with 213 total deaths, the World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency of international concern. Recent reports suggest that cybercriminals are using the fear of this virus to spread malware via emails.

Spammers associated with the Emotet group have been sending emails to Japanese targets as per Bleeping Computer. These messages look like official notifications from public health centres and welfare service providers and are given fake authenticity via stolen emails.

The emails claim to offer advice on protection against the Coronavirus. They contain word documents which, when opened, bring up an Emotet Office 365 document template. If the victim chooses to “enable content” to view everything, the computer is immediately infected. It not only sends malicious spam to other targets but its secondary payload also allows attackers to “harvest user credentials, browser history, and sensitive documents that will be packed and sent to attacker-controlled storage servers.”

Close

This is one among many other attacks that the Emotet gang has executed using subjects of international attention. Recently, it sent out malicious emails that invited people to join Greta Thunberg at a climate change protest.

related news

The Coronavirus originated in the Wuhan district in China and has spread across the world in a short span of time.



Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 1, 2020 05:33 pm

tags #coronavirus #Emotet Gang #malicious emails #Technology #trends

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.