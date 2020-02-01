Coronavirus fears exploited to spread malware

After almost 10,000 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in the world with 213 total deaths, the World Health Organization has declared a public health emergency of international concern. Recent reports suggest that cybercriminals are using the fear of this virus to spread malware via emails.

Spammers associated with the Emotet group have been sending emails to Japanese targets as per Bleeping Computer. These messages look like official notifications from public health centres and welfare service providers and are given fake authenticity via stolen emails.

The emails claim to offer advice on protection against the Coronavirus. They contain word documents which, when opened, bring up an Emotet Office 365 document template. If the victim chooses to “enable content” to view everything, the computer is immediately infected. It not only sends malicious spam to other targets but its secondary payload also allows attackers to “harvest user credentials, browser history, and sensitive documents that will be packed and sent to attacker-controlled storage servers.”

This is one among many other attacks that the Emotet gang has executed using subjects of international attention. Recently, it sent out malicious emails that invited people to join Greta Thunberg at a climate change protest.

The Coronavirus originated in the Wuhan district in China and has spread across the world in a short span of time.