Coronavirus cure | Immunity trials with Ayurvedic, Homeopathic, Unani medicines start: Report

Hoping to validate their non-allopathic products amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, over 20 companies manufacturing Ayurvedic, Homeopathic and Unani medicines have begun clinical trials for COVID-19 immunity booster therapies, The Economic Times has reported.

The report suggests that these manufacturers include consumer goods companies such as Hamdard Laboratories, Dabur and Sri Sri Tattva. They have also registered for trials of their drugs which they expect to boost immunity against COVID-19 — the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Hamdard Laboratories has begun trials for its immunity booster products on Unani, the report adds. Unani is a traditional Perso-Arabic medicine science.

The newspaper report cites company executives as saying that these trials will be conducted on asymptomatic and suspected COVID-19 patients. These trials are to test the efficacy of immunity boosters in preventing and curing patients.

Results from these trials are expected to be announced in two months.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

While Dabur is studying whether its chyawanprash product helps prevent COVID-19, Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute has tied up with Sri Sri Tattva to conduct an open label, interventional and comparative study on effect of immunity boosting herbal formulations by the company. Sri Sri Tattva is an Ayurvedic company founded by spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravishankar.

It was earlier reported that the Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) had decided to invite scientific proposals on therapies and procedures that could restrain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic using the Indian system of medicines.

In late May, the ministry said it had initiated action on the prime minister's advice to work for scientific evidence-based solutions and decided to set up a channel to enlist various suggestions and proposals from AYUSH practitioners and institutions, and examine their viability through a group of scientists.

The ministry also issued “immunity boosting measures for self care” against COVID-19. Some of the measures advised were drinking warm water throughout the day, daily practice of yogasana, and consumption of herbal tea and chyawanprash.