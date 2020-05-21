App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 08:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus crisis | Maharashtra scrambles to fill 17,000 vacancies in health department; takes tips from Kerala

There are about 17,000 vacancies and 600 of them are in the class-I and class-II category — responsible to oversee the Maharashtra health department’s functioning.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Maharashtra’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope interacting with Kerala’s Health Minister KK Shailaja via video conference on May 18. (Image: Twitter/@shailajateacher)
Maharashtra is scrambling to fill vacancies in its health department as COVID-19 cases continue to rise sharply.

According to a report in The Economic Times, there are around 17,000 vacancies and 600 of them are in the class-I and class-II category — responsible to oversee the department’s functioning.

However, the state government will reportedly take two more months to complete the recruitment.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

With 39,297 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported so far, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country. On May 20, the state added 2,250 new cases to its tally. The total count includes 10,318 patients who have recovered. The state’s death toll due to the outbreak stands at 1,390.

Additionally, Maharashtra’s Health Minister Rajesh Tope has reached out to his Kerala counterpart KK Shailaja to find solutions to the growing number of confirmed cases.

On May 18, Tope held a video conference with Shailaja, who has been widely praised for Kerala’s response to the pandemic.

Also read: Opinion | The Kerala story and challenges before India

In a Twitter post, Shailaja said that Tope was “eager to understand about our standard operating protocol, guidelines, treatment and testing methods that Kerala has successfully implemented to fight COVID-19.”

“The minister shared that the challenge in Maharashtra is the inability to ensure social distancing in places like Daharavi (Dharavi). The state government and the health department are doing their best to minimize death and prevent the spread of the disease.” she added.

Mumbai’s Dharavi area, often regarded as one of the largest slums in Asia, has reported over 1,200 COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths so far.

Total confirmed cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune stand at 26,646 and 4,071, respectively. State capital Mumbai has itself reported around 24,000 confirmed cases, of which nearly 4,000 have recovered. However, the death toll in the financial hub has crossed 840.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on May 21, 2020 08:48 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Kerala #Maharashtra

