you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 09:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus crisis | ICMR, Health Ministry to soon begin tests for gauging immunity levels: Report

The population-based serological survey will reportedly focus on high-risk groups such as healthcare professionals and also on individuals without fever and pregnant women.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Union Health Ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) are set to launch a survey to determine how many people in the country have developed immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

According to a report in The Economic Times, blood samples will be collected from 800 individuals from each of the selected districts in the initial stage to examine the extent to which the virus, which causes COVID-19, has penetrated in communities. It will also help study how the virus has spread across gender and age groups.

The population-based serological survey will reportedly focus on high-risk groups such as healthcare professionals and also on individuals without fever and pregnant women.

Also read: Explained | What are serology tests? How can they help India ease the lockdown?

States conducting the survey have been instructed that the samples collected will not be used for diagnosis of individual patients, the report suggests.

Besides that throat or nasal swab, blood samples will be collected for detection of IgG antibodies using the ELISA testing.

Also read: Herd immunity, or big second wave? Israel antibody testing hopes to find out

As the survey expands, IgG ELISA -based testing of serum samples will replace the RT-PCR based testing, the report adds.

Such serological surveys have been used across the world and been key in formulating public health strategy.

First Published on May 12, 2020 09:39 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

