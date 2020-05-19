App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 11:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus crisis | HIV drug may replace HCQ in ICMR’s revised COVID-19 treatment protocol: Report

According to a report, ICMR is also planning to conduct a trial on HCQ’s effectiveness against COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is reviewing its COVID-19 treatment guidelines. The health authority may drop hydroxychloroquine, popularly called HCQ, from the protocol due to increasing doubt over its effectiveness, The Economic Times has reported.

The report suggests that ICMR is likely to include HIV combination drugs and FDA-approved Ivermectin along with supplements of zinc and Vitamin C to improve immunity and possibly reduce viral replication, in the revised protocol.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Close

The health research agency is also planning to conduct a trial on HCQ’s effectiveness, the report added.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

“The disease is evolving and now that we know that HCQ is not working, it should be removed from the treatment protocol,” a person familiar with the development told the newspaper. “Rather other drugs which have proved to be efficacious should be added into the new protocol.”

Some microbiologists have opposed the use of HCQ for COVID-19 treatment.

Despite these medical warnings about the use of the malaria drug, US President Donald Trump on May 18 said he is taking HCQ as preventive medicine against COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

"I'm taking hydroxychloroquine," Trump said. "I've been taking it for the last week and a half. A pill every day."

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on May 19, 2020 11:20 am

tags #coronavirus #HCQ #Health #ICMR #Pharmaceuticals

