you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 08:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus crisis | Guidelines for ‘Lockdown 4.0’ likely to be announced on May 15: Report

Social distancing, hygiene and sanitation protocols would remain the same during 'Lockdown 4.0', a report suggests.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Image: PIB
Image: PIB

The contours of the fourth stage of the nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, are likely to be issued on May 15, says a report by The Economic Times.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on May 12, said that details of ‘Lockdown 4.0’ will be informed to the public before May 18 — when the existing leg of the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end.

“Experts and scientists have pointed out that corona will remain a part of our lives for a long time. But at the same time, we cannot allow this to happen that our lives will be confined only around the corona. We would wear masks, follow two yards distance and pursue our goals,” PM Modi said.

Therefore, the prime minister said that the “fourth phase of lockdown, lockdown 4, will be completely redesigned, with new rules.”

“Based on the suggestions we are getting from the states, information related to Lockdown 4 will also be given to you before May 18. I am confident that by following the rules, we will fight Corona and move forward,” PM Modi added.

The report cites Union Home Ministry officials as saying that social distancing, hygiene and sanitation protocols would remain the same.

“It will be ensured that individuals are made responsible for ensuring these measures. This will lead to better surveillance and use of technology like Aarogya Setu app. With many states well-prepared to deal with COVID-19 cases, we are in a position to ensure better healthcare facilities,” a senior Home Ministry official said as per the report.

During his video conference with all chief ministers on May 11, PM Modi had asked states to submit their suggestions about lockdown extension by May 15.

“I request you all to share with me by May 15, a broad strategy on how you each one of you would want to deal with the lockdown regime in your particular states. I want states to make a blue print on how to deal with various nuances during and after the gradual easing of the lockdown”, he had said.

First Published on May 13, 2020 08:53 am

tags #Health #India #Lockdown 4 #Narendra Modi

