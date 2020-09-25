Coronavirus state-wise tally September 25: COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh cross 6.5 lakh mark

Andhra Pradesh recorded 7,855 new cases of the novel coronavirus on September 24, taking its tally to over 6.54 lakh.

With over 12.82 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on September 25 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

According to the health ministry, 75 percent of new cases in the country are concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 12,82,963 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 6,54,385 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,63,591, cases

> Karnataka - 5,48,557 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,74,277 cases

India has recorded more than 58.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 92,290 deaths. Of these, more than 9.7 lakh are active cases while over 47.5 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 14,92,409 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 24, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 189 23 3503 9 52 2 Andhra Pradesh 69353 -1004 579474 8807 5558 52 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2331 115 6071 168 14 4 Assam 29830 -352 135144 2432 608 11 5 Bihar 13015 57 160178 1156 878 4 6 Chandigarh 2482 -55 8342 293 144 4 7 Chhattisgarh 36038 188 58833 2060 752 24 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 190 -15 2785 30 2 9 Delhi 31125 289 224375 3509 5123 36 10 Goa 5822 176 24347 490 383 7 11 Gujarat 16327 -111 109079 1505 3381 14 12 Haryana 18889 -387 98410 2063 1255 22 13 Himachal Pradesh 3984 34 9252 293 150 10 14 Jammu and Kashmir 19451 -467 48079 1549 1084 22 15 Jharkhand 12841 -41 62945 1386 652 4 16 Karnataka 95568 897 444658 6748 8331 65 17 Kerala 45993 3135 107850 3168 613 21 18 Ladakh 1022 -16 2893 49 54 3 19 Madhya Pradesh 22744 -68 90495 2327 2122 45 20 Maharashtra 275404 1521 973214 17184 34345 459 21 Manipur 2106 -100 7369 261 62 22 Meghalaya 1977 -83 3058 199 43 1 23 Mizoram 681 63 1105 10 0 24 Nagaland 1088 -31 4626 90 16 25 Odisha 35092 545 161044 3779 752 16 26 Puducherry 5097 244 19311 418 487 6 27 Punjab 20679 -551 81475 2231 3066 76 28 Rajasthan 18993 1 102330 1965 1397 15 29 Sikkim 607 32 2054 31 31 1 30 Tamil Nadu 46405 156 508210 5470 9076 66 31 Telangana 30387 350 150160 2021 1080 10 32 Tripura 6378 -173 17487 509 265 5 33 Uttarakhand 11507 -360 32355 1031 542 13 34 Uttar Pradesh 61300 -398 307611 4922 5366 67 35 West Bengal 25221 120 208042 3014 4606 62 Total# 970116 3734 4756164 81177 92290 1141 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 3.1 crore infections and over 9.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

