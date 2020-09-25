172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|health-trends|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-september-25-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5882391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2020 09:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally September 25: COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh cross 6.5 lakh mark

With more than 12.82 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (6.54 lakh) and Tamil Nadu (5.63 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

Andhra Pradesh recorded 7,855 new cases of the novel coronavirus on September 24, taking its tally to over 6.54 lakh.

With over 12.82 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on September 25 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

According to the health ministry, 75 percent of new cases in the country are concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 12,82,963 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 6,54,385 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 5,63,591, cases

> Karnataka - 5,48,557 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 3,74,277 cases

India has recorded more than 58.1 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 92,290 deaths. Of these, more than 9.7 lakh are active cases while over 47.5 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 14,92,409 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on September 24, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands18923 350352
2Andhra Pradesh69353-1004 5794748807 555852 
3Arunachal Pradesh2331115 6071168 14
4Assam29830-352 1351442432 60811 
5Bihar1301557 1601781156 878
6Chandigarh2482-55 8342293 144
7Chhattisgarh36038188 588332060 75224 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu190-15 278530 2
9Delhi31125289 2243753509 512336 
10Goa5822176 24347490 383
11Gujarat16327-111 1090791505 338114 
12Haryana18889-387 984102063 125522 
13Himachal Pradesh398434 9252293 15010 
14Jammu and Kashmir19451-467 480791549 108422 
15Jharkhand12841-41 629451386 652
16Karnataka95568897 4446586748 833165 
17Kerala459933135 1078503168 61321 
18Ladakh1022-16 289349 54
19Madhya Pradesh22744-68 904952327 212245 
20Maharashtra2754041521 97321417184 34345459 
21Manipur2106-100 7369261 62
22Meghalaya1977-83 3058199 43
23Mizoram68163 110510 0
24Nagaland1088-31 462690 16
25Odisha35092545 1610443779 75216 
26Puducherry5097244 19311418 487
27Punjab20679-551 814752231 306676 
28Rajasthan189931023301965 139715 
29Sikkim60732 205431 31
30Tamil Nadu46405156 5082105470 907666 
31Telangana30387350 1501602021 108010 
32Tripura6378-173 17487509 265
33Uttarakhand11507-360 323551031 54213 
34Uttar Pradesh61300-398 3076114922 536667 
35West Bengal25221120 2080423014 460662 
Total#9701163734 475616481177 922901141 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 3.1 crore infections and over 9.7 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Sep 25, 2020 09:27 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.