Coronavirus state-wise tally October 5: West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rises to 2.7 lakh

West Bengal recorded 3,357 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 4, its highest single-day spike, taking its tally to 2,70,331.

With over 14.43 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

The data was updated at 8 am on October 5 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 14,43,409 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,19,256 cases

> Karnataka - 6,40,661 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,19,996 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,14,466 cases

India has recorded more than 66.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,02,685 deaths. Of these, more than 9.3 lakh are active cases while over 55.8 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 9,89,860 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 4, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 182 9 3649 7 53 2 Andhra Pradesh 54400 -882 658875 7084 5981 40 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2953 -62 7577 189 18 4 Assam 33324 -609 152127 1351 749 14 5 Bihar 11795 198 175458 1526 915 3 6 Chandigarh 1673 -119 10598 202 174 2 7 Chhattisgarh 28548 -744 93731 2654 1045 14 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 105 4 2980 13 2 9 Delhi 24753 -481 260350 3126 5510 38 10 Goa 4839 -84 30033 506 456 6 11 Gujarat 16809 47 122233 1246 3496 9 12 Haryana 12067 -801 120341 2083 1470 20 13 Himachal Pradesh 3273 -19 12361 168 217 7 14 Jammu and Kashmir 15460 -186 62404 1053 1242 11 15 Jharkhand 10936 -3 75531 927 743 9 16 Karnataka 115593 2791 515782 7287 9286 67 17 Kerala 84579 3679 144471 4851 836 23 18 Ladakh 1106 5 3354 39 61 19 Madhya Pradesh 19372 -435 113832 2120 2434 35 20 Maharashtra 255722 -2826 1149603 15048 38084 326 21 Manipur 2576 79 9205 124 74 3 22 Meghalaya 2209 126 4393 74 54 23 Mizoram 313 -35 1807 35 0 24 Nagaland 1226 71 5309 52 17 25 Odisha 29504 -797 202302 4108 907 15 26 Puducherry 4787 -87 23763 419 539 5 27 Punjab 13577 -712 100977 1509 3603 41 28 Rajasthan 21154 79 121331 2090 1545 15 29 Sikkim 649 9 2480 32 45 2 30 Tamil Nadu 46120 -135 564092 5558 9784 66 31 Telangana 27052 -849 172388 2176 1171 8 32 Tripura 4858 -313 21876 466 299 6 33 Uttarakhand 9089 1013 41740 402 652 4 34 Uttar Pradesh 46385 -1438 362052 5226 6029 52 35 West Bengal 27439 309 237698 2986 5194 62 Total# 934427 -3198 5586703 76737 102685 903 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 3.4 crore infections and over 10.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

