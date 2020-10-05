172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|health-trends|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-october-5-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5921561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2020 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 5: West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rises to 2.7 lakh

With more than 14.43 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Andhra Pradesh (7.19 lakh) and Karnataka (6.4 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

West Bengal recorded 3,357 new cases of the novel coronavirus on October 4, its highest single-day spike, taking its tally to 2,70,331.

With over 14.43 lakh cases, Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally remains the highest among Indian states and union territories, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

The data was updated at 8 am on October 5 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 14,43,409 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Andhra Pradesh - 7,19,256 cases

> Karnataka - 6,40,661 cases

> Tamil Nadu - 6,19,996 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 4,14,466 cases

India has recorded more than 66.2 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,02,685 deaths. Of these, more than 9.3 lakh are active cases while over 55.8 lakh have recovered.

Across the country, 9,89,860 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on October 4, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands182364953
2Andhra Pradesh54400-882 6588757084 598140 
3Arunachal Pradesh2953-62 7577189 18
4Assam33324-609 1521271351 74914 
5Bihar11795198 1754581526 915
6Chandigarh1673-119 10598202 174
7Chhattisgarh28548-744 937312654 104514 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu105298013 2
9Delhi24753-481 2603503126 551038 
10Goa4839-84 30033506 456
11Gujarat1680947 1222331246 3496
12Haryana12067-801 1203412083 147020 
13Himachal Pradesh3273-19 12361168 217
14Jammu and Kashmir15460-186 624041053 124211 
15Jharkhand10936-3 75531927 743
16Karnataka1155932791 5157827287 928667 
17Kerala845793679 1444714851 83623 
18Ladakh1106335439 61
19Madhya Pradesh19372-435 1138322120 243435 
20Maharashtra255722-2826 114960315048 38084326 
21Manipur257679 9205124 74
22Meghalaya2209126 439374 54
23Mizoram313-35 180735 0
24Nagaland122671 530952 17
25Odisha29504-797 2023024108 90715 
26Puducherry4787-87 23763419 539
27Punjab13577-712 1009771509 360341 
28Rajasthan2115479 1213312090 154515 
29Sikkim649248032 45
30Tamil Nadu46120-135 5640925558 978466 
31Telangana27052-849 1723882176 1171
32Tripura4858-313 21876466 299
33Uttarakhand90891013 41740402 652
34Uttar Pradesh46385-1438 3620525226 602952 
35West Bengal27439309 2376982986 519462 
Total#934427-3198 558670376737 102685903 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 3.4 crore infections and over 10.3 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Oct 5, 2020 09:34 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

