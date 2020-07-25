App
Last Updated : Jul 25, 2020 10:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 25: Confirmed cases in Assam, Haryana near 30,000 each

With more than 3.57 lakh lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1.99 lakh) and Delhi (1.28 lakh).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded more than 13.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 31,358 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 4,56,071 are active cases while 8,49,431 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8 am on July 25 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With more than 3.57 lakh lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1.99 lakh), Delhi (1.28 lakh), Karnataka (85,870) and Andhra Pradesh (80,858).

Across the country, 4,20,898 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on July 24, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands851740259
2Andhra Pradesh399903993593380858
3Arunachal Pradesh66139231056
4Assam8084217617629921
5Bihar113632234322033926
6Chandigarh27553513823
7Chhattisgarh21284567366731
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu3015122815
9Delhi136811109313777128389
10Goa16462865294540
11Gujarat1241838849227853545
12Haryana64202295338229755
13Himachal Pradesh7981145111954
14Jammu and Kashmir7269921729616782
15Jharkhand41163307707493
16Karnataka5279931347172485870
17Kerala937975625416995
18Ladakh209103521246
19Madhya Pradesh75531786679126210
20Maharashtra14401819996713132357117
21Manipur655149102146
22Meghalaya496875588
23Mizoram1781830361
24Nagaland70153711239
25Odisha73721520112022693
26Puducherry9971483352515
27Punjab3838809628212216
28Rajasthan90292454760234178
29Sikkim3351420477
30Tamil Nadu531321432973320199749
31Telangana116774033445552466
32Tripura16172131113759
33Uttarakhand19863399605445
34Uttar Pradesh2171137712134860771
35West Bengal1915433529129053973
Total#456071849432313581336861
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 1.6 crore infections and over 6.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 25, 2020 10:06 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

