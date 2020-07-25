Coronavirus state-wise tally July 25: Confirmed cases in Assam, Haryana near 30,000 each

India has recorded more than 13.3 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 31,358 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 4,56,071 are active cases while 8,49,431 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8 am on July 25 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With more than 3.57 lakh lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1.99 lakh), Delhi (1.28 lakh), Karnataka (85,870) and Andhra Pradesh (80,858).

Across the country, 4,20,898 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on July 24, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 85 174 0 259 2 Andhra Pradesh 39990 39935 933 80858 3 Arunachal Pradesh 661 392 3 1056 4 Assam 8084 21761 76 29921 5 Bihar 11363 22343 220 33926 6 Chandigarh 275 535 13 823 7 Chhattisgarh 2128 4567 36 6731 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 301 512 2 815 9 Delhi 13681 110931 3777 128389 10 Goa 1646 2865 29 4540 11 Gujarat 12418 38849 2278 53545 12 Haryana 6420 22953 382 29755 13 Himachal Pradesh 798 1145 11 1954 14 Jammu and Kashmir 7269 9217 296 16782 15 Jharkhand 4116 3307 70 7493 16 Karnataka 52799 31347 1724 85870 17 Kerala 9379 7562 54 16995 18 Ladakh 209 1035 2 1246 19 Madhya Pradesh 7553 17866 791 26210 20 Maharashtra 144018 199967 13132 357117 21 Manipur 655 1491 0 2146 22 Meghalaya 496 87 5 588 23 Mizoram 178 183 0 361 24 Nagaland 701 537 1 1239 25 Odisha 7372 15201 120 22693 26 Puducherry 997 1483 35 2515 27 Punjab 3838 8096 282 12216 28 Rajasthan 9029 24547 602 34178 29 Sikkim 335 142 0 477 30 Tamil Nadu 53132 143297 3320 199749 31 Telangana 11677 40334 455 52466 32 Tripura 1617 2131 11 3759 33 Uttarakhand 1986 3399 60 5445 34 Uttar Pradesh 21711 37712 1348 60771 35 West Bengal 19154 33529 1290 53973 Total# 456071 849432 31358 1336861 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, nearly 1.6 crore infections and over 6.4 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.