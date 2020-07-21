Coronavirus state-wise tally July 21: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan cross 30,000 mark

India has recorded more than 11.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 28,084 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 4,02,529 are active cases while 7,24,577 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8 am on July 21 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With more than 3.18 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1.75 lakh), Delhi (1.23 lakh), Karnataka (67,420) and Andhra Pradesh (53,724).

Across the country, 3,33,395 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on July 20, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 55 152 0 207 2 Andhra Pradesh 28800 24228 696 53724 3 Arunachal Pradesh 502 285 3 790 4 Assam 8229 17095 58 25382 5 Bihar 9996 17433 217 27646 6 Chandigarh 207 518 12 737 7 Chhattisgarh 1592 3944 25 5561 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 234 448 2 684 9 Delhi 15166 104918 3663 123747 10 Goa 1469 2361 23 3853 11 Gujarat 11513 35678 2162 49353 12 Haryana 6277 20226 355 26858 13 Himachal Pradesh 553 1067 11 1631 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6122 8274 254 14650 15 Jharkhand 2893 2810 53 5756 16 Karnataka 42222 23795 1403 67420 17 Kerala 7615 5616 43 13274 18 Ladakh 186 1007 2 1195 19 Madhya Pradesh 6888 15684 738 23310 20 Maharashtra 131636 175029 12030 318695 21 Manipur 618 1307 0 1925 22 Meghalaya 396 66 4 466 23 Mizoram 129 168 0 297 24 Nagaland 537 484 0 1021 25 Odisha 5103 12910 97 18110 26 Puducherry 798 1265 29 2092 27 Punjab 3130 7118 262 10510 28 Rajasthan 7627 22195 568 30390 29 Sikkim 213 92 0 305 30 Tamil Nadu 51351 121776 2551 175678 31 Telangana 11529 34323 422 46274 32 Tripura 1227 1845 7 3079 33 Uttarakhand 1375 3212 55 4642 34 Uttar Pradesh 19137 30831 1192 51160 35 West Bengal 17204 26418 1147 44769 Total# 402529 724578 28084 1155191 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.46 crore infections and nearly 6.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.