Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 09:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 21: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan cross 30,000 mark

With more than 3.18 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1.75 lakh) and Delhi (1.23 lakh).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded more than 11.5 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 28,084 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 4,02,529 are active cases while 7,24,577 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8 am on July 21 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With more than 3.18 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1.75 lakh), Delhi (1.23 lakh), Karnataka (67,420) and Andhra Pradesh (53,724).

Across the country, 3,33,395 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on July 20, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Screen Shot 2020-07-21 at 9.16.29 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands551520207
2Andhra Pradesh288002422869653724
3Arunachal Pradesh5022853790
4Assam8229170955825382
5Bihar99961743321727646
6Chandigarh20751812737
7Chhattisgarh15923944255561
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu2344482684
9Delhi151661049183663123747
10Goa14692361233853
11Gujarat1151335678216249353
12Haryana62772022635526858
13Himachal Pradesh5531067111631
14Jammu and Kashmir6122827425414650
15Jharkhand28932810535756
16Karnataka4222223795140367420
17Kerala761556164313274
18Ladakh186100721195
19Madhya Pradesh68881568473823310
20Maharashtra13163617502912030318695
21Manipur618130701925
22Meghalaya396664466
23Mizoram1291680297
24Nagaland53748401021
25Odisha5103129109718110
26Puducherry7981265292092
27Punjab3130711826210510
28Rajasthan76272219556830390
29Sikkim213920305
30Tamil Nadu513511217762551175678
31Telangana115293432342246274
32Tripura1227184573079
33Uttarakhand13753212554642
34Uttar Pradesh1913730831119251160
35West Bengal1720426418114744769
Total#402529724578280841155191
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.46 crore infections and nearly 6.1 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 09:25 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

