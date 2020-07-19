App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2020 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally July 19: Known COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross the 3 lakh mark

With over 3 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,65,714) and Delhi (1,21,582).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded more than 1.07 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 26,816 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 3,73,379 are active cases while 6,77,422 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 19 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With over 3 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,65,714), Delhi (1,21,582), Karnataka (59,652) and Gujarat (47,390).

3,58,127 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on July 18, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Screen Shot 2020-07-19 at 9.33.31 AMBelow is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**Total Confirmed cases*
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands531450198
2Andhra Pradesh222602176358644609
3Arunachal Pradesh3732743650
4Assam7700151655322918
5Bihar93921553620825136
6Chandigarh20348512700
7Chhattisgarh15513658245233
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu1864142602
9Delhi167111012743597121582
10Goa14252038213484
11Gujarat1123334035212247390
12Haryana58851931834425547
13Himachal Pradesh4101036111457
14Jammu and Kashmir5797716523613198
15Jharkhand26852611465342
16Karnataka3663721775124059652
17Kerala642051994011659
18Ladakh17398511159
19Madhya Pradesh61931486470621763
20Maharashtra12367816566311596300937
21Manipur709118201891
22Meghalaya350662418
23Mizoram1171670284
24Nagaland5464320978
25Odisha4678119378616701
26Puducherry8001066281894
27Punjab309264542469792
28Rajasthan68032114455328500
29Sikkim185900275
30Tamil Nadu494551138562403165714
31Telangana127643060740943780
32Tripura914173552654
33Uttarakhand11433081524276
34Uttar Pradesh1726428664110847036
35West Bengal1559423539107640209
Total#373379677423268161077618
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.42 crore infections and over 6.01 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 19, 2020 09:56 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

