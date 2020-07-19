Coronavirus state-wise tally July 19: Known COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross the 3 lakh mark

India has recorded more than 1.07 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 26,816 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 3,73,379 are active cases while 6,77,422 have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on July 19 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With over 3 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (1,65,714), Delhi (1,21,582), Karnataka (59,652) and Gujarat (47,390).

3,58,127 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on July 18, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 53 145 0 198 2 Andhra Pradesh 22260 21763 586 44609 3 Arunachal Pradesh 373 274 3 650 4 Assam 7700 15165 53 22918 5 Bihar 9392 15536 208 25136 6 Chandigarh 203 485 12 700 7 Chhattisgarh 1551 3658 24 5233 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 186 414 2 602 9 Delhi 16711 101274 3597 121582 10 Goa 1425 2038 21 3484 11 Gujarat 11233 34035 2122 47390 12 Haryana 5885 19318 344 25547 13 Himachal Pradesh 410 1036 11 1457 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5797 7165 236 13198 15 Jharkhand 2685 2611 46 5342 16 Karnataka 36637 21775 1240 59652 17 Kerala 6420 5199 40 11659 18 Ladakh 173 985 1 1159 19 Madhya Pradesh 6193 14864 706 21763 20 Maharashtra 123678 165663 11596 300937 21 Manipur 709 1182 0 1891 22 Meghalaya 350 66 2 418 23 Mizoram 117 167 0 284 24 Nagaland 546 432 0 978 25 Odisha 4678 11937 86 16701 26 Puducherry 800 1066 28 1894 27 Punjab 3092 6454 246 9792 28 Rajasthan 6803 21144 553 28500 29 Sikkim 185 90 0 275 30 Tamil Nadu 49455 113856 2403 165714 31 Telangana 12764 30607 409 43780 32 Tripura 914 1735 5 2654 33 Uttarakhand 1143 3081 52 4276 34 Uttar Pradesh 17264 28664 1108 47036 35 West Bengal 15594 23539 1076 40209 Total# 373379 677423 26816 1077618 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 1.42 crore infections and over 6.01 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.