Coronavirus state-wise tally August 21: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Haryana cross 50,000 mark

India has recorded more than 29.05 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 54,849 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, over 6.9 lakh are active cases while more than 21.5 lakh have recovered.

The data was updated at 8 am on August 21 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

With more than 6.43 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.61 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (3.25 lakh).

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 6,43,289 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Tamil Nadu - 3,61,435 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 3,25,396 cases

> Karnataka - 2,56,975 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 1,72,334 cases

Across the country, 8,05,985 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 20, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Globally, more than 2.2 crore infections and over 7.8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1011 -34 1638 109 31 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 87177 452 235218 8846 3001 95 3 Arunachal Pradesh 968 45 2093 71 5 4 Assam 22711 -1045 63120 2772 221 8 5 Bihar 26789 -757 87660 3256 492 5 6 Chandigarh 1094 80 1390 39 31 7 Chhattisgarh 6594 455 11739 554 168 7 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 401 12 1627 23 2 9 Delhi 11271 134 141826 1059 4257 22 10 Goa 3910 72 9063 350 126 2 11 Gujarat 14308 26 65946 1123 2853 16 12 Haryana 7555 248 42793 737 578 11 13 Himachal Pradesh 1430 30 3085 93 23 4 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6914 -51 23225 728 578 6 15 Jharkhand 9410 -228 17057 882 286 9 16 Karnataka 82165 1052 170381 6231 4429 102 17 Kerala 18184 742 33824 1217 191 9 18 Ladakh 623 -10 1436 39 18 19 Madhya Pradesh 10782 65 37540 1065 1171 12 20 Maharashtra 162806 2078 459124 12243 21359 326 21 Manipur 1905 -68 3002 117 18 22 Meghalaya 925 119 730 36 6 23 Mizoram 493 4 402 18 0 24 Nagaland 1654 -190 1921 215 8 25 Odisha 21063 1249 48577 1641 380 8 26 Puducherry 3521 212 5634 322 137 8 27 Punjab 13830 1370 23037 334 957 36 28 Rajasthan 14508 92 51190 1227 921 11 29 Sikkim 460 20 827 38 3 30 Tamil Nadu 53283 128 301913 5742 6239 116 31 Telangana 21687 178 76967 1781 737 8 32 Tripura 2373 168 5649 84 69 4 33 Uttarakhand 4016 101 9433 301 187 9 34 Uttar Pradesh 48511 -1134 121090 5863 2733 95 35 West Bengal 27696 18 98789 3126 2634 53 Total# 692028 5633 2158946 62282 54849 983 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.