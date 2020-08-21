172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|health-trends|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-august-21-latest-news-today-maharashtra-most-affected-5736211.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally August 21: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Haryana cross 50,000 mark

With more than 6.43 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.61 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (3.25 lakh).

Moneycontrol News

India has recorded more than 29.05 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 54,849 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, over 6.9 lakh are active cases while more than 21.5 lakh have recovered.

The data was updated at 8 am on August 21 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 6,43,289 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Tamil Nadu - 3,61,435 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 3,25,396 cases

> Karnataka - 2,56,975 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 1,72,334 cases

Across the country, 8,05,985 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 20, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Globally, more than 2.2 crore infections and over 7.8 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Reuters tally.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands1011-34 1638109 31
2Andhra Pradesh87177452 2352188846 300195 
3Arunachal Pradesh96845 209371 5
4Assam22711-1045 631202772 221
5Bihar26789-757 876603256 492
6Chandigarh109480 139039 31
7Chhattisgarh6594455 11739554 168
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu40112 162723 2
9Delhi11271134 1418261059 425722 
10Goa391072 9063350 126
11Gujarat1430826 659461123 285316 
12Haryana7555248 42793737 57811 
13Himachal Pradesh143030 308593 23
14Jammu and Kashmir6914-51 23225728 578
15Jharkhand9410-228 17057882 286
16Karnataka821651052 1703816231 4429102 
17Kerala18184742 338241217 191
18Ladakh623-10 143639 18
19Madhya Pradesh1078265 375401065 117112 
20Maharashtra1628062078 45912412243 21359326 
21Manipur1905-68 3002117 18
22Meghalaya925119 73036 6
23Mizoram49340218 0
24Nagaland1654-190 1921215 8
25Odisha210631249 485771641 380
26Puducherry3521212 5634322 137
27Punjab138301370 23037334 95736 
28Rajasthan1450892 511901227 92111 
29Sikkim46020 82738 3
30Tamil Nadu53283128 3019135742 6239116 
31Telangana21687178 769671781 737
32Tripura2373168 564984 69
33Uttarakhand4016101 9433301 187
34Uttar Pradesh48511-1134 1210905863 273395 
35West Bengal2769618 987893126 263453 
Total#6920285633 215894662282 54849983 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
 

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Aug 21, 2020 09:51 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

