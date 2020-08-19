Coronavirus state-wise tally August 19: Known COVID-19 case count in Assam, Gujarat crosses 80,000 each

India has recorded more than 27.67 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 52,889 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, over 6.76 lakh are active cases while more than 20.37 lakh have recovered.

The data was updated at 8 am on August 19 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With more than 6.15 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.49 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (3.06 lakh).

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 6,15,477 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Tamil Nadu - 3,49,654 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 3,06,261 cases

> Karnataka - 2,40,948 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 1,62,434 cases

Across the country, 8,01,518 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 18, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1078 -13 1421 96 30 1 2 Andhra Pradesh 85130 353 218311 9211 2820 88 3 Arunachal Pradesh 921 78 1949 56 5 4 Assam 23704 968 58294 1560 203 6 5 Bihar 28692 -695 80330 3878 476 8 6 Chandigarh 1032 29 1243 60 30 7 Chhattisgarh 5828 551 10847 249 158 8 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 425 -22 1524 65 2 9 Delhi 11068 216 139447 1146 4226 12 10 Goa 3861 36 8356 298 116 5 11 Gujarat 14279 -36 63703 1108 2820 20 12 Haryana 7081 201 41298 688 557 7 13 Himachal Pradesh 1293 -28 2923 89 19 14 Jammu and Kashmir 6879 -169 21886 590 561 13 15 Jharkhand 8708 257 15507 456 262 12 16 Karnataka 79798 -861 156949 8387 4201 139 17 Kerala 16333 387 31390 1365 175 6 18 Ladakh 598 14 1395 27 17 3 19 Madhya Pradesh 10521 289 35713 688 1141 13 20 Maharashtra 156920 1341 437870 9356 20687 422 21 Manipur 1958 22 2789 55 18 1 22 Meghalaya 766 33 685 6 6 23 Mizoram 481 64 379 7 0 24 Nagaland 1848 -69 1664 134 8 25 Odisha 18856 695 45315 1535 362 9 26 Puducherry 3364 76 4909 282 123 9 27 Punjab 11740 87 21762 1582 898 35 28 Rajasthan 14119 30 48960 1306 898 11 29 Sikkim 450 -35 755 54 2 1 30 Tamil Nadu 53860 -262 289787 5850 6007 121 31 Telangana 20990 -34 73991 1789 719 8 32 Tripura 2083 140 5497 93 65 3 33 Uttarakhand 4073 223 8724 239 164 6 34 Uttar Pradesh 50242 -651 109607 4799 2585 70 35 West Bengal 27535 133 92690 2987 2528 55 Total# 676514 3348 2037870 60091 52889 1092 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, more than 2.2 crore infections and over 7.74 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.

