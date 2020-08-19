172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|health-trends|coronavirus-cases-death-count-statewise-tally-august-19-latest-news-today-mahrashtra-most-affected-5725741.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally August 19: Known COVID-19 case count in Assam, Gujarat crosses 80,000 each

With more than 6.15 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.49 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (3.06 lakh).

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Representative Image (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

India has recorded more than 27.67 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 52,889 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, over 6.76 lakh are active cases while more than 20.37 lakh have recovered.

The data was updated at 8 am on August 19 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for updates on the COVID-19 pandemic

Here are the five most-affected states:

> Maharashtra - 6,15,477 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)

> Tamil Nadu - 3,49,654 cases

> Andhra Pradesh - 3,06,261 cases

> Karnataka - 2,40,948 cases

> Uttar Pradesh - 1,62,434 cases

Across the country, 8,01,518 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 18, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands1078-13 142196 30
2Andhra Pradesh85130353 2183119211 282088 
3Arunachal Pradesh92178 194956 5
4Assam23704968 582941560 203
5Bihar28692-695 803303878 476
6Chandigarh103229 124360 30
7Chhattisgarh5828551 10847249 158
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu425-22 152465 2
9Delhi11068216 1394471146 422612 
10Goa386136 8356298 116
11Gujarat14279-36 637031108 282020 
12Haryana7081201 41298688 557
13Himachal Pradesh1293-28 292389 19
14Jammu and Kashmir6879-169 21886590 56113 
15Jharkhand8708257 15507456 26212 
16Karnataka79798-861 1569498387 4201139 
17Kerala16333387 313901365 175
18Ladakh59814 139527 17
19Madhya Pradesh10521289 35713688 114113 
20Maharashtra1569201341 4378709356 20687422 
21Manipur195822 278955 18
22Meghalaya76633 6856
23Mizoram48164 3790
24Nagaland1848-69 1664134 8
25Odisha18856695 453151535 362
26Puducherry336476 4909282 123
27Punjab1174087 217621582 89835 
28Rajasthan1411930 489601306 89811 
29Sikkim450-35 75554 2
30Tamil Nadu53860-262 2897875850 6007121 
31Telangana20990-34 739911789 719
32Tripura2083140 549793 65
33Uttarakhand4073223 8724239 164
34Uttar Pradesh50242-651 1096074799 258570 
35West Bengal27535133 926902987 252855 
Total#6765143348 203787060091 528891092 
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, more than 2.2 crore infections and over 7.74 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on Aug 19, 2020 09:55 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #Health #India

