Coronavirus state-wise tally August 19: Known COVID-19 case count in Assam, Gujarat crosses 80,000 each

With more than 6.15 lakh COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (3.49 lakh) and Andhra Pradesh (3.06 lakh).
India has recorded more than 27.67 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 52,889 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, over 6.76 lakh are active cases while more than 20.37 lakh have recovered.
The data was updated at 8 am on August 19 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Here are the five most-affected states:
> Maharashtra - 6,15,477 cases (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases)
> Tamil Nadu - 3,49,654 cases
> Andhra Pradesh - 3,06,261 cases
> Karnataka - 2,40,948 cases
> Uttar Pradesh - 1,62,434 cases
Across the country, 8,01,518 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus on August 18, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|1078
|-13
|1421
|96
|30
|1
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|85130
|353
|218311
|9211
|2820
|88
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|921
|78
|1949
|56
|5
|4
|Assam
|23704
|968
|58294
|1560
|203
|6
|5
|Bihar
|28692
|-695
|80330
|3878
|476
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|1032
|29
|1243
|60
|30
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|5828
|551
|10847
|249
|158
|8
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|425
|-22
|1524
|65
|2
|9
|Delhi
|11068
|216
|139447
|1146
|4226
|12
|10
|Goa
|3861
|36
|8356
|298
|116
|5
|11
|Gujarat
|14279
|-36
|63703
|1108
|2820
|20
|12
|Haryana
|7081
|201
|41298
|688
|557
|7
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|1293
|-28
|2923
|89
|19
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|6879
|-169
|21886
|590
|561
|13
|15
|Jharkhand
|8708
|257
|15507
|456
|262
|12
|16
|Karnataka
|79798
|-861
|156949
|8387
|4201
|139
|17
|Kerala
|16333
|387
|31390
|1365
|175
|6
|18
|Ladakh
|598
|14
|1395
|27
|17
|3
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|10521
|289
|35713
|688
|1141
|13
|20
|Maharashtra
|156920
|1341
|437870
|9356
|20687
|422
|21
|Manipur
|1958
|22
|2789
|55
|18
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|766
|33
|685
|6
|6
|23
|Mizoram
|481
|64
|379
|7
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1848
|-69
|1664
|134
|8
|25
|Odisha
|18856
|695
|45315
|1535
|362
|9
|26
|Puducherry
|3364
|76
|4909
|282
|123
|9
|27
|Punjab
|11740
|87
|21762
|1582
|898
|35
|28
|Rajasthan
|14119
|30
|48960
|1306
|898
|11
|29
|Sikkim
|450
|-35
|755
|54
|2
|1
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|53860
|-262
|289787
|5850
|6007
|121
|31
|Telangana
|20990
|-34
|73991
|1789
|719
|8
|32
|Tripura
|2083
|140
|5497
|93
|65
|3
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4073
|223
|8724
|239
|164
|6
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|50242
|-651
|109607
|4799
|2585
|70
|35
|West Bengal
|27535
|133
|92690
|2987
|2528
|55
|Total#
|676514
|3348
|2037870
|60091
|52889
|1092
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
