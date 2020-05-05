Coronavirus state-wise tally May 5: Known COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 14,500; Gujarat's tally at 5,804

With 14,541 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (5,804) and Delhi (4,898).
India has recorded 46,433 cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,568 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 32,138 are active cases while 12,727 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 5 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic
With 14,541 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (5,804) and Delhi (4,898).
The third phase of the nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the spread of the outbreak, began on May 4. Some restrictions were eased, particularly in the orange and green zones.
Also read | Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Do’s and don'ts
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|32
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1650
|524
|36
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|43
|32
|1
|5
|Bihar
|528
|130
|4
|6
|Chandigarh
|102
|21
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|58
|36
|0
|8
|Delhi
|4898
|1431
|64
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|5804
|1195
|319
|11
|Haryana
|517
|254
|6
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|41
|34
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|726
|303
|8
|14
|Jharkhand
|115
|27
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|651
|321
|27
|16
|Kerala
|500
|462
|4
|17
|Ladakh
|41
|17
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|2942
|798
|165
|19
|Maharashtra
|14541
|2465
|583
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|169
|60
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|8
|5
|0
|25
|Punjab
|1233
|121
|23
|26
|Rajasthan
|3061
|1394
|77
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|3550
|1409
|31
|28
|Telengana
|1085
|585
|29
|29
|Tripura
|29
|2
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|60
|39
|1
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|2766
|802
|50
|32
|West Bengal
|1259
|218
|133
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|46433*
|12727
|1568
Globally, nearly 35.8 lakh infections and over 2.51 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365