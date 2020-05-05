Coronavirus state-wise tally May 5: Known COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 14,500; Gujarat's tally at 5,804

India has recorded 46,433 cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,568 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 32,138 are active cases while 12,727 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 5 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 14,541 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (5,804) and Delhi (4,898).

The third phase of the nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the spread of the outbreak, began on May 4. Some restrictions were eased, particularly in the orange and green zones.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 32 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1650 524 36 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 43 32 1 5 Bihar 528 130 4 6 Chandigarh 102 21 1 7 Chhattisgarh 58 36 0 8 Delhi 4898 1431 64 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 5804 1195 319 11 Haryana 517 254 6 12 Himachal Pradesh 41 34 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 726 303 8 14 Jharkhand 115 27 3 15 Karnataka 651 321 27 16 Kerala 500 462 4 17 Ladakh 41 17 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 2942 798 165 19 Maharashtra 14541 2465 583 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 169 60 1 24 Puducherry 8 5 0 25 Punjab 1233 121 23 26 Rajasthan 3061 1394 77 27 Tamil Nadu 3550 1409 31 28 Telengana 1085 585 29 29 Tripura 29 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 60 39 1 31 Uttar Pradesh 2766 802 50 32 West Bengal 1259 218 133 Total number of confirmed cases in India 46433* 12727 1568

Globally, nearly 35.8 lakh infections and over 2.51 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.