you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 5: Known COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cross 14,500; Gujarat's tally at 5,804

With 14,541 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Gujarat (5,804) and Delhi (4,898).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 46,433 cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,568 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 32,138 are active cases while 12,727 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 5 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

The third phase of the nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the spread of the outbreak, began on May 4. Some restrictions were eased, particularly in the orange and green zones.

Also read | Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Do’s and don'ts

1

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeath
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33320
2Andhra Pradesh165052436
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam43321
5Bihar5281304
6Chandigarh102211
7Chhattisgarh58360
8Delhi4898143164
9Goa770
10Gujarat58041195319
11Haryana5172546
12Himachal Pradesh41341
13Jammu and Kashmir7263038
14Jharkhand115273
15Karnataka65132127
16Kerala5004624
17Ladakh41170
18Madhya Pradesh2942798165
19Maharashtra145412465583
20Manipur220
21Meghalaya1201
22Mizoram100
23Odisha169601
24Puducherry850
25Punjab123312123
26Rajasthan3061139477
27Tamil Nadu3550140931
28Telengana108558529
29Tripura2920
30Uttarakhand60391
31Uttar Pradesh276680250
32West Bengal1259218133
Total number of confirmed cases in India46433*127271568

Globally, nearly 35.8 lakh infections and over 2.51 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on May 5, 2020 09:19 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

