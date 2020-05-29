App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 29: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan cross 8,000

With nearly 60,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (19,372), Delhi (16,281) and Gujarat (15,562).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India has recorded over 1.65 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,706 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 89,987 are active cases while 71,105 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 29 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic

related news

With nearly 60,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (19,372), Delhi (16,281) and Gujarat (15,562).

Home Minister Amit Shah on May 28 spoke to chief ministers to get their views on a possible lockdown extension. The fourth phase of the lockdown ends after May 31.

Screen Shot 2020-05-29 at 9.09.16 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases*Cured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths**
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33330
2Andhra Pradesh3251212559
3Arunachal Pradesh310
4Assam8561044
5Bihar3296121115
6Chandigarh2881894
7Chhattisgarh399830
8Dadra Nagar Haveli200
9Delhi162817495316
10Goa69380
11Gujarat155628003960
12Haryana150488119
13Himachal Pradesh276705
14Jammu and Kashmir203685927
15Jharkhand4692124
16Karnataka253383447
17Kerala10885557
18Ladakh73430
19Madhya Pradesh74534050321
20Maharashtra59546186161982
21Manipur5550
22Meghalaya21121
23Mizoram110
24Nagaland1800
25Odisha16608877
26Puducherry51140
27Punjab2158194640
28Rajasthan80674817180
29Sikkim100
30Tamil Nadu1937210548145
31Telangana2256134567
32Tripura2421670
33Uttarakhand500794
34Uttar Pradesh71704215197
35West Bengal45361668295
Cases being reassigned to states4673
Total#165799711064706
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 58 lakh infections and more than 3.6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!

First Published on May 29, 2020 09:42 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

UN chief appreciates India's assistance to other countries during COVID-19 pandemic: T S Tirumurti

UN chief appreciates India's assistance to other countries during COVID-19 pandemic: T S Tirumurti

Coronavirus pandemic | India now worst-hit country in Asia, ninth in the world

Coronavirus pandemic | India now worst-hit country in Asia, ninth in the world

Coronavirus Pandemic | ‘Just sitting in limbo.’ For many professionals, careers are on hold

Coronavirus Pandemic | ‘Just sitting in limbo.’ For many professionals, careers are on hold

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know