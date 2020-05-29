Coronavirus state-wise tally May 29: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan cross 8,000

With nearly 60,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (19,372), Delhi (16,281) and Gujarat (15,562).
India has recorded over 1.65 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,706 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 89,987 are active cases while 71,105 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 29 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the novel coronavirus pandemic
With nearly 60,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (19,372), Delhi (16,281) and Gujarat (15,562).
Home Minister Amit Shah on May 28 spoke to chief ministers to get their views on a possible lockdown extension. The fourth phase of the lockdown ends after May 31.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|3251
|2125
|59
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|856
|104
|4
|5
|Bihar
|3296
|1211
|15
|6
|Chandigarh
|288
|189
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|399
|83
|0
|8
|Dadra Nagar Haveli
|2
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|16281
|7495
|316
|10
|Goa
|69
|38
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|15562
|8003
|960
|12
|Haryana
|1504
|881
|19
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|276
|70
|5
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|2036
|859
|27
|15
|Jharkhand
|469
|212
|4
|16
|Karnataka
|2533
|834
|47
|17
|Kerala
|1088
|555
|7
|18
|Ladakh
|73
|43
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|7453
|4050
|321
|20
|Maharashtra
|59546
|18616
|1982
|21
|Manipur
|55
|5
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|21
|12
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|18
|0
|0
|25
|Odisha
|1660
|887
|7
|26
|Puducherry
|51
|14
|0
|27
|Punjab
|2158
|1946
|40
|28
|Rajasthan
|8067
|4817
|180
|29
|Sikkim
|1
|0
|0
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|19372
|10548
|145
|31
|Telangana
|2256
|1345
|67
|32
|Tripura
|242
|167
|0
|33
|Uttarakhand
|500
|79
|4
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|7170
|4215
|197
|35
|West Bengal
|4536
|1668
|295
|Cases being reassigned to states
|4673
|Total#
|165799
|71106
|4706
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, over 58 lakh infections and more than 3.6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.