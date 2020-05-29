Coronavirus state-wise tally May 29: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan cross 8,000

India has recorded over 1.65 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus and 4,706 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 89,987 are active cases while 71,105 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 29 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With nearly 60,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (19,372), Delhi (16,281) and Gujarat (15,562).

Home Minister Amit Shah on May 28 spoke to chief ministers to get their views on a possible lockdown extension. The fourth phase of the lockdown ends after May 31.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 3251 2125 59 3 Arunachal Pradesh 3 1 0 4 Assam 856 104 4 5 Bihar 3296 1211 15 6 Chandigarh 288 189 4 7 Chhattisgarh 399 83 0 8 Dadra Nagar Haveli 2 0 0 9 Delhi 16281 7495 316 10 Goa 69 38 0 11 Gujarat 15562 8003 960 12 Haryana 1504 881 19 13 Himachal Pradesh 276 70 5 14 Jammu and Kashmir 2036 859 27 15 Jharkhand 469 212 4 16 Karnataka 2533 834 47 17 Kerala 1088 555 7 18 Ladakh 73 43 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 7453 4050 321 20 Maharashtra 59546 18616 1982 21 Manipur 55 5 0 22 Meghalaya 21 12 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Nagaland 18 0 0 25 Odisha 1660 887 7 26 Puducherry 51 14 0 27 Punjab 2158 1946 40 28 Rajasthan 8067 4817 180 29 Sikkim 1 0 0 30 Tamil Nadu 19372 10548 145 31 Telangana 2256 1345 67 32 Tripura 242 167 0 33 Uttarakhand 500 79 4 34 Uttar Pradesh 7170 4215 197 35 West Bengal 4536 1668 295 Cases being reassigned to states 4673 Total# 165799 71106 4706 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 58 lakh infections and more than 3.6 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

